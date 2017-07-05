Apptimize Announces Mobilize by Apptimize 2017

Apptimize, a leader in mobile product innovation, recently announced Mobilize by Apptimize 2017. Mobilize – a conference focused on mobile testing and data-driven product development – will take place on Monday, October 16th at the iconic Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. Building off of the tremendous success from last year’s event, this year’s summit is shaping up to be the one day mobile product leaders can’t miss.

Inspiring and Actionable Keynotes:

SC Moatti will kick off Mobilize with a keynote about how mobile is shaping our world and how mobile teams can effectively react. Moatti is a technology visionary, early stage investor, and former Facebook executive. Moatti is the managing director of The Angels’ Forum, an early-stage investment firm, and the founder of Products That Count, a community of 15,000+ product managers and innovators. She is the bestselling author of mobilized: An Insider’s Guide to the Business and Future of Connected Technology which looks at the mobile revolution and gives businesses and professionals simple ways to thrive in this modern day “gold rush.” She also serves on boards of both public and private companies, including mobile technology giant Opera Software.

Before an evening of cocktails and networking with one of the best views in San Francisco, Cindy Alvarez will take the stage for a closing keynote. Alvarez, author of Lean Customer Development: Building Products Your Customers Will Buy, is a Principal Design Researcher at Microsoft. She has over a dozen years’ experience leading design, product management, user research, and customer development. She has extensive product experience across Microsoft, Yammer, KISSmetrics, and other technology leaders. She will speak about lean customer development and how to build products customers want.

Plenary and breakout sessions:

Sessions at Mobilize are designed to inspire big picture thinking while also giving attendees the tools and examples to make an immediate impact. A few sample topics include:

Optimizing Onboarding: Lessons from leaders who have drastically increased signups with enhanced onboarding flows

Big Results with a Small Team: How your team can achieve Netflix-esque results without Netflix’s resources

Expedite Release Cycles: Learn how to master the Feature Flag-driven development framework to mitigate risk and more efficiently release new features

Testing 101: What makes a good test and how to avoid testing for testing’s sake

Apps that Convert: The top things you need to test to increase in-app monetization

Extensive Networking Opportunities:

Last year’s summit brought leaders from innovators like HotelTonight, Vevo, Google Ventures, Uber, Pinterest, Dropbox, and dozens of other industry-leading companies. This year’s event will feature extensive networking opportunities so attendees can connect with the best and brightest in the mobile industry.

Registration:

Early bird tickets are available at Mobilize2017.com. Bring your team! Every third member is free.

