Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades, http://www.teamdecades.com, announces a new approach to the marketing of executive-level job candidates that will treat them as luxury brands rather categorical applicants. The Team Decades staff will tailor a job candidate's campaign offering dictated in part by algorithms factored to industry needs and the candidate's abilities.

"Merely listing an executive's previous experience limits the outcome of a campaign and shuts down the clear thinking that needs to shape the candidates future," says Norman. "A campaign that puts a man or woman back in the same position they've held previously is not progress."

For some, landing any job is considered a successful result but our clients are looking for their next engagement to be an improvement over their last, explains Norman. "That is the challenge we enjoy and expect to successfully meet."

"Everyone has heard the expression 'think out of the box' but few know how to apply it in a practical approach."