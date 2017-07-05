“Western Pacific delivers quality product on time."

Western Pacific Storage Solutions (wpss.com) has successfully partnered with engineering and consulting firm Fortna, remodeling and constructing seismically sound distribution centers for O’Reilly Auto Parts.

When Missouri-based O’Reilly Auto Parts purchased CSK Automotive, the merger of the two companies presented O’Reilly with many distribution-related strategic and tactical challenges. Not the least of these challenges was the need to remodel select facilities to meet O’Reilly’s business model, and to construct new distribution centers to support the growing O’Reilly organization.

To handle the integration, O’Reilly partnered with distribution experts, Fortna, who in turn, selected Western Pacific Storage Solutions from an array of leading shelving manufacturers to craft and deliver tough, seismically sound multi-level shelving for select Distribution Centers. The systems needed to integrate components engineered for the special storage requirements of aerosol products and other hazardous materials. Fortna selected Western Pacific’s Deluxe Box Shelving System.

All components were designed around each distribution center’s unique requirements. Several tactical and structural challenges were involved in the design and construction process as two of the O’Reilly distribution centers were geographically located in areas where the probability of significant seismic activity is high.

Mike Guererro, Western Pacific’s Vice President of Engineering explained: “to meet the high seismic design requirements, we needed to provide double back & side sway braces. We also had to add a concealed reinforcement channel to the lower extremity of our already robust high rise box post. We solved this problem with a unique grill-style shelf that had the capacity to store a wide range of products. This structure required custom engineered components. Not all shelving manufacturers are willing or able to take on the task of designing a shelving structure for such a specialized application."

Because of stringent time constraints, Fortna knew that Western Pacific’s engineering and manufacturing capacities could deliver the systems on an efficient, just-in-time basis. Fortna’s Design Engineer said, “Western Pacific delivers quality product on time. They maintain open lines of communication through every step of the process, and we appreciate their commitment to follow-up via on-site debriefings post-project.” Western Pacific Storage Solutions supported Fortna’s accelerated time frame, meeting O’Reilly’s goal to bring online and synchronize a fully integrated, efficient distribution network.