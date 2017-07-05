Kids Excitedly Received Iran's 30th Int’l Children Film Festival

The 30th International Film Festival for Children and Youth opened this week in Isfahan. The international event brings audiences a packed seven days of films for children.

More than 50 films and guests from 44 countries are accepted to the festival with additional workshops taking place in Isfahan. Instructors from Sweden, Nigeria and Iran will cover various courses namely stop motion making by children, professional animation production and filmmakers’ interaction with international children organizations.

Anna Karin Holtz from Sweden, Hanna Matilda Andersson from Sweden and Faith Esegbuyota Isiakpere from Nigeria will hold the workshops for children and also professional filmmakers.

13 child jury members from Italy, Iraq, Lebanon, Slovenia, Slovakia, Sweden, Turkey attend the event.

The touristic and artistic city of Isfahan is to host the International Film Festival for Children and Youth from June 30 to July 06. The city will host the festival for four coming years until 2021. Numerous historical sites and museums are located in Isfahan. The Persian-Islamic architecture is globally recognized and is perfected in Isfahan. Being a strategic axis on the way of Silk Road, it inherited is heritage of ancient art, commerce and industries from thousands of years of international traffic. Isfahan is home to people of different religions such as Islam, Christianity, Judaism and Zoroastrian. That is how Isfahanees are famous for being a symbol of coexistence and tolerance.

Having said all of that, it makes sense why Persians have a proverb to describe Isfahan reading: "Esfahān nesf-e- jahan ast" translating: Isfahan is half of the world.

