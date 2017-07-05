NOYES Attracts Million Dollar Producer to Its Wealth Management Team

Jim is a momentous addition to our wealth management team and an incontrovertible testimonial to NOYES’ growth and ability to attract top talent.

NOYES, a 109 years old wealth management and investment banking firm, announced today the hiring of million-dollar producer Jim Allen CFP®, as Senior Vice President, Wealth Management.

Allen joins after spending nearly two decades at Citigroup Global Markets in Chicago and will be based in NOYES’ Chicago and Skokie, IL offices. At Citigroup, he focused on providing wealth management counsel to a variety of clients, including traders, academics, business owners, professional executives, CEO's, nursing home owners and many individuals who built their wealth through commercial real estate investments.

For the greater part of his tenure at Citigroup, Allen has been a million-dollar producer and recognized as the firm’s top national leader in alternative investments.

“Jim is a momentous addition to our wealth management team and an incontrovertible testimonial to NOYES’ growth and ability to attract top talent,” stated Jim Lynch, Market Leader and Managing Director, NOYES. “We are delighted to bring on such industry talent to accelerate our growth. Jim is a highly regarded wealth management executive with the experience and proven track record that will allow him to immediately add significant value to our wealth business. His philosophy and mission are perfectly aligned with NOYES’ and he possesses a deep understanding of our firm’s strategic goals and culture.”

“In NOYES I have found the ideal long-term partner that cares about my clients and about looking after their interests in a fiduciary capacity, as much as I have incessantly done throughout my career,” Allen declared. “It’s a delight to join a dynamic firm characterized by an unparalleled entrepreneurial spirit, flexibility, independent thinking and an unwavering commitment to help advisors provide their clients with a vast range of solutions and exceptional service. It is a true privilege to work with some of the finest advisors in the industry.”

Allen began her career in at Bear Stearns in Chicago. After that, he joined St. Paul Federal Banks Investment Network as a Financial Advisor. Allen holds Life and Health Insurance licenses, as well as FINRA Licenses Series 7 and 65. He’s a graduate of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

About NOYES

NOYES through its subsidiaries, David A. & Company and NOYES Advisors, LLC is a full-service investment firm headquartered in downtown Chicago with branches throughout the Midwest. Founded in 1908, the firm is one of the oldest securities firms in Chicago, and has served the Indianapolis area for nearly 80 years. The employee owned firm offers a comprehensive menu of products and services to individual and institutional clients. NOYES has seven offices in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. For more visit http://www.danoyes.com.