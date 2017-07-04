"I just love music so much and it’s part of everything I do, so naturally I wanted to somehow find a way to connect the two.”

Samurai Shin is an amalgamation of Anime, Hip-Hop, Pop Culture, and the creative brainwork of writer Mikel Miles and illustrator Ivan Earl Aguilar. Dark and deeply timely, the storytelling is brought to life not only through the manga comic, but also a complementary mixtape that provides an auditory blueprint to the visual component. Blurring the lines between fantasy and reality, Samurai Shin tells the story of Amir Atsuko and Keith Masaru and what happens when a mysterious villain attacks their village. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Afro Samurai, Samurai Champloo and others, Aguilar also credits classic Japanese samurai films and documentaries as contributing factors to his artwork for Samurai Shin. From a musical perspective, the mixtape component (Samurai Shin: The Prelude EP) is in part inspired by the work of Wu-Tang Clan, Nujabes, Kendrick Lamar, and more. Miles attributes music’s ability to inspire and encourage as the driving factor behind his decision to create a manga/mixtape combination, saying “When I was writing the story, I had some music blasting in the background to get me fueled up. I just love music so much and it’s part of everything I do, so naturally I wanted to somehow find a way to connect the two.”

On July 3, a full version of the manga comic including The Prelude Story: Samurai Shin 1.5 will arrive.

PURCHASE SAMURAI SHIN #1: http://peepgamecomix.com/product/samurai-shin/

Mikel Miles and Ivan Earl Aguilar are the two creative minds behind Samurai Shin, a Hip-Hop inspired manga comic and mixtape series the two launched last year. After seeing Aguilar’s art on Facebook, Miles reached out to him with the idea of creating a manga series, and the end result is a dynamic, innovative take on samurai anime. Along with the forthcoming comic, there will be a “Samurai Shin OST 1" mixtape, which is influenced by Hip-Hop and Instrumental music, similar to styles showcased in indie talent like P.Soul, Kuro Silence, Chill $quad, Xia-Dawn & Jaymin Warren. Featuring illustrators Sukma Agustriyana, Harley Dela Cruz, Fahmi Fauzi and editor Lavender Khan, the Samurai Shin manga and mixtape project is slated for release later this year. Miles, a 28-year-old writer, says Samurai Shin is highly influenced by anime such as Afro Samurai, Samurai Champloo, and Sword Of The Stranger. Currently balancing his passion for writing with his demanding day jobs, Miles first became involved with comics as a young child, and began sketching rudimentary stickman characters of his idols, such as the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan. Citing Spiderman, Batman, and Canada’s Captain Canuck as his comic-book heroes, Miles is now spearheading Samurai Shin’s storylines. Aguilar is a 26-year-old student and self-described anime geek who supports himself as a freelance digital artist. A student of artists like Jim Lee and Yoshihiro Togashi, he also credits classical artists like Rembrandt and Caravaggio as sources of creative inspiration, and he hopes to create something new with Samurai Shin. “We want to give a new dimension to the experience, not only visually,” he says. In September of 2016, Miles and Aguilar released Samurai Shin’s inaugural issue, which is available at PEEPGAMECOMIX. Based on two characters, Amir Atsuko and Keith Masaru, it tells the story of what happens when a mysterious villain attacks their village, and features a soundtrack. Today, the two are gearing up for Samurai Shin - The Prelude Story, Part 1, which will delve into Keith Masaru’s past.

CONTACT: http://samuraishincomics.wordpress.com | http://facebook.com/samuraishin1 | http://twitter.com/sshincomics | http://instagram.com/samuraishin