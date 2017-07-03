Gold Star Family Businesses Are Honored by GreenZone Hero

GreenZone Hero Gold Star Businesses Are Honored GreenZone Hero makes the case every day that we cannot separate the freedom all Americans enjoy from the dedication and service our Veterans display and the sacrifice the families of those who paid the ultimate price,” says Kris Hager.

As GreenZone Hero enlists industry leaders from various business sectors and the GreenZone Hero Community expands nationwide, GreenZone Hero is offering complimentary for life memberships to all Gold Star Family Businesses. The GreenZone Hero mission is to recognize businesses that honor our veterans and help those businesses succeed.

The total veteran/military affinity market includes nearly 22 million potential consumers as Veterans, Active Duty Personnel, and their families who spend over 1 Trillion dollars annually in the U.S. Economy. 96% of polled Americans have a highly favorable opinion of companies that show public support for current and former military personnel.

Congress authorized the military in 1947 to issue gold star lapel pins to family members of those killed in action. Leading the GreenZone Hero Gold Star Family Business initiative is Kris Hager, Gold Star Father and Director of the Gold Star Business Campaign for GreenZone Hero. His oldest son, SSG Joshua R. Hager, US Army Ranger, was KIA on February 22nd 2007 in Iraq. In the 10 years since his son's death, Hager has experienced the ups and downs all Gold Star family members go through. Hager and his wife Wendy shared their story hosting a radio program focused on living in the moment, living “5 Minutes at a Time.” Now Hager focuses his energies on bridging the gap between a national population at peace and a US Military at war.



“GreenZone Hero makes the case every day that we cannot separate the freedom all Americans enjoy from the dedication and service our Veterans display and the sacrifice the families of those who paid the ultimate price,” says Hager. Under the direction of Hager, GreenZone Hero offers every Gold Star owned or operated business organization and not-for-profit group, lifetime membership and support.



“Because we have great business partners who demonstrate their commitment to Veterans, we have the resources to share this incredible GreenZone Hero vehicle with Gold Star Families. What keeps me up at night is not my loss, but the understanding a new member to the Gold Star family is just one day away. Our finest are in harm's way every day and there will be more casualties. I want to be ready to serve them,” said Hager.



In addition to his work with GreenZone Hero, Hager is active in developing a program in the White House for a Gold Star Family Advocate. “We need a position like this in the White House and I’m proud and honored to have Kris Hager heading up our Gold Star Business Program,” said John Krotec, Founder of GreenZone Hero.

John Krotec, Army Veteran and Founder of GreenZone Hero said, “We are proud and honored to offer these companies this complimentary-for-life program. The Gold Star Family Business Program is the least we can do to honor their lost loved ones and to create commerce. I think the families and the businesses need to be honored as American Heroes.”

For more information visit http://www.greenzonehero.com.

About GreenZone Hero: The GreenZone Hero mission is to increase awareness of businesses that offer benefits to veterans and to help Member businesses grow commerce and prosper. GreenZone hero also works to raise the profile of veteran-focused nonprofit foundations and to help raise donations and support for our Ambassador organizations.