MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Williamsburg. The restaurant, opening on July 3rd, will be located at 4640 Casey Blvd.

Franchisee Amit Patel owned the former MOOYAH location at 249 Richmond Rd. in Williamsburg before deciding to move operations to a better site in Settler’s Market. He discovered the brand through his nephew Alpen, who experienced MOOYAH in Dallas. Now the two family members are focused on growing MOOYAH in Virginia as Alpen runs his location in Hampton and Amit prepares to open the doors of his new location in Williamsburg.

“From the first time I tried MOOYAH, I knew it was a really nice brand with fresh, high-quality food, and people are going to love our new spot in Williamsburg,” said Amit Patel. “Right now we are focused on opening up for the community and making sure our operations are perfect.”

The Williamsburg MOOYAH will have a soft opening on Monday, July 3rd, with a grand opening celebration in the works for mid-July. The new location will feature MOOYAH’s newly redesigned interior layout, including sleek digital menu boards that Guests will be able to easily order from.

The opening in Williamsburg will also help spark bigger growth that the brand has planned for Virginia and the Washington D.C. area in 2017. MOOYAH is targeting the area for upwards of 15 to 20 new restaurants.

“Williamsburg is just the start of a development push throughout Virginia, with a specific focus on greater Washington D.C. and Richmond,” said Michael Mabry, chief operating officer of MOOYAH. “MOOYAH is already seeing incredible support in the region, and we are all excited to see Amit Patel open and thrive in Williamsburg.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan white or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone. The booming “better burger” brand entered several new states in 2016, while also expanding its presence in New Jersey, Virginia, Florida and New York.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com/ .

ABOUT MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, lean Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural chicken sandwiches, and black bean veggie burgers. Their non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go. In 2017, MOOYAH was ranked No. 11 in Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list they have been included in for several years in a row. The brand also ranked 2nd in Best Fast Casual Restaurant Franchise Company, 4th in Best Restaurant Franchise Company, and 7th in Best Overall Franchises Company by Franchiserankings.com. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with the brand on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.