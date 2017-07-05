Austin, TX issued a proclamation declaring July 17, 2017 “Robert L. Schneider Day,” in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Bob Schneider Sr.’s professional opera stage debut in Ann Arbor, Michigan and for his continuing efforts to spread the wonder of opera throughout Central Texas.

“Bob Schneider Sr. is a treasure and one of the incredible talents in Austin who make us the Live Music Capital of the World,” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. “Robert L. Schneider has a world-class operatic bass voice,” added award-winning music journalist Valerie Venice. “He is one of Austin’s most important cultural figures who brings opera to a new generation.”

Robert L. Schneider, (A.K.A. Bob Schneider Sr.), has been a professional opera singer for 50 years. He has sung leading bass roles as a member of major opera companies in Germany, Michigan and Texas including Ann Arbor Opera, El Paso Opera, and the German Opera companies Luebecker Oper, Detmolder Oper, and Bremerhavener Oper, in addition to guest appearances on various stages. In addition, he holds a Masters of Arts degree in Vocal Performance and has Doctoral studies in Voice/Opera in both Munich, Germany and at The University of Texas at Austin.

“I am grateful to Mayor Steve Adler, and the City of Austin, for this honor and the attention it brings to opera in Texas,” said Robert L. Schneider.

Bob is on the Board of Directors of Gilbert & Sullivan Austin, is a member of the Austin Opera Guild, and is the Founding Director of the Briarcliff Players, a community opera company based in Briarcliff, TX.

Schneider coordinates and performs with the Wand’ring Minstrels, the educational and community outreach arm of Gilbert & Sullivan Austin, an organization dedicated to spreading the joys of Gilbert & Sullivan through education and performance of the works of Sir William Gilbert and Sir Arthur Sullivan.

As both an opera singer and voice teacher, Bob brings a passion for excellence to every production he performs in, or directs, and to every student he works with. Bob teaches voice studies at the Harmony School of Creative Arts in Marble Falls, TX.

Bob has a long-standing residency gig performing classic songs - with a few opera songs mixed in - every Saturday from 7:00 - 9:00pm at Napoli’s restaurant in Bee Cave, TX. He also performs regularly on one of his favorite stages, the Patio at 620 Restaurant in the HEB in Lakeway, TX.

For more information, to send congratulations, or to join Bob’s email list, contact: RLS.ManagementATX(at)gmail(dot)com