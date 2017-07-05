Buckle Up for a Road Trip to Lehigh Valley for Summer Fun

Outdoor picnics, ice cold beer, beautiful gardens, watersports, and festivals are just a few things that make summer a season people long for. In Lehigh Valley – located 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City – visitors can experience all of those things in one place, making it the perfect summer destination, whether it’s a family getaway, girls’ weekend, or couples’ escape. Discover Lehigh Valley®, the destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting tourism in Lehigh and Northampton counties, encourages summer travelers to buckle up for a road trip to Lehigh Valley for some good ol’ summer fun.

“Just a quick car ride away from several major cities, Lehigh Valley is a great destination during the summer months with an abundance of attractions,” said Alicia Quinn, strategic brand manager for Discover Lehigh Valley. “Where else can you visit historic covered bridges, an antique car museum, archery ranges, and a Smithsonian Museum by day and catch a flick at America’s oldest drive-in movie theatre or Olympic action under the lights at the Velodrome at night?”

Seeking outdoor adventure? Surrounding Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton are miles of off-the-beaten-path adventures crossing railroads, rivers, and canals, such as the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor (D&L), Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Bake Oven Knob, and Jacobsburg State Park, which are great destinations for hikers, birdwatchers, and outdoor enthusiasts. Located in the midst of the picturesque forest, these trails will keep visitors cool on a hot summer day. Plus, they open up to expansive views that make for the perfect photo opp. The D&L is also a great place to go kayaking and tubing with family and friends.

Looking for family fun? Head to Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, which offers more than 100 rides and attractions between two exceptional parks, or visit Dutch Springs, a sprawling 50-acre lake that’s home to the Aqua Park and Sky Challenge, a wall climb and high ropes adventure course. Another great summertime option is to head to the Lehigh River and go whitewater rafting with outfitters like Pocono Whitewater and Whitewater Challengers.

Hoping to simply relax and indulge? Stay at one of Lehigh Valley’s quaint hotels in downtown Allentown, Bethlehem, or Easton, and book a dinner reservation at one of the many restaurants that offer locally produced, gourmet food. Visit the Easton Farmers’ Market, one of the oldest farmers’ markets in the country, dating back to the 1700s. Sip your way through the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail, nine family-owned vineyards and wineries, or visit one of the local microbreweries or distilleries. Catch a flick at Shankweiler’s Drive-In Theatre, which has been in operation since 1934, making it the oldest drive-in movie theatre in America, or even take a stroll through the Historic Bethlehem Museum & Sites’ offerings for a glimpse of the gardens that are in full bloom this time of year or a relic from years past on display.

Are you a sports or music fan? Tee off at one of the 25 scenic golf courses in Lehigh Valley or cheer on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs while experiencing crazy antics from fan favorite mascots, endless pork puns, and mustard t-shirt launchers at the ballpark. Music lovers should time their trip around Musikfest, which is the most attended, free music festival in the country and takes place in Historic North and South Bethlehem from August 4 – 13, 2017. Musikfest includes hundreds of free performances featuring artists from around the world.

For more information on summer fun in Lehigh Valley, visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

