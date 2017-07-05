Katzenworld presents latest cat welfare guide on how to help a cat exercise

In this latest cat welfare guide Katzenworld looks at how to help a cat to exercise more

Exercise is important for cats to reduce the risk of obesity

London, UK (PRWEB UK)

Popular online magazine Katzenworld is looking at how cat guardians can help their cats do more exercise in this latest cat guide.

Most cat guardians often forget about the fact that their cats need just as much exercising opportunity as humans. A lack of exercising can lead to obesity which is an ever increasing problem in the UK.

But the risk of obesity in cats can be reduced through providing cats with exercise opportunities in addition to a healthy life style.

This latest guide will look at the best options for providing this exercise to cats such as providing them with cat toys, hunting games and scratching posts.

About Katzenworld:
Katzenworld is an online cat magazine working on providing cat owners and cat lovers with their number one source for:

  • Insight on cat care
  • Top cat events
  • Cat Cafes
  • Cat products

Marc-Andre Runcie-Unger
Katzenworld Ltd
+44 7969738331
Marc-Andre Runcie-Unger
Katzenworld Ltd
+44(0)7969738331
Katzenworld LTD

