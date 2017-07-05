Midwest ENERGY Association

MEA’s Gas Operations Technical & Leadership Summit is returning to Rochester, Min. and will take place at the newly renovated Mayo Civic Center, August 8-10, 2017. The Gas Operations Technical & Leadership Summit is the natural gas forum of choice for natural gas professionals in the United States. This is an excellent opportunity to meet with peers, customers, suppliers, and competitors to focus on strengths and talents within the industry, and to collaborate on and solve current issues.

The Summit offers valuable workshops, one-of-a-kind demonstrations, and peer-to-peer connecting. The Gas Operations Technical & Leadership Summit is one of MEA’s most popular and highest attended programs. Come for two full days of education, networking, and visit the over 100 exhibitors.

Highlights include:



70 learning sessions in 8 tracks of classes

Technical, hands-on, leadership, and career-focused sessions

Pre-Summit sessions, included with registration

130+ technology exhibits

Nationally-recognized keynote speaker, Dan Meers

Numerous networking and social engagements

A small representation of the agenda includes:



Essentials of Electrofusion Joining MDPE & HDPE

A comparison of Pipe Locating Tech’s: Ground Penetrating Radar vs Acoustic Pipe Location Techniques

Odorization Pickling

Steel and Polyethylene Line Stopping

Fundamentals of Electronic Correctors

Interested in learning more about the Gas Operations Technical & Leadership Summit? Contact Ashleigh Esselman at (651) 289-9600 x129 or ashleighe (at) midwestenergy (dot) org or visit http://www.midwestenergy.org/gas-operations-technical--leadership-summit.html to learn more.

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. MEA was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies and their contractors around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for gas and electric distribution utilities.