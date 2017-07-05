Avecto and Conversant Group join forces

Avecto, leaders in Privilege Elevation and Delegation Management, has added Conversant Group to its fast-growing North American partner network.

Conversant Group, based in Chattanooga, TN, is an IT services, infrastructure and consulting specialist providing expertise to organizations across the United States. Conversant Group supports organizations spanning a wide range of industries with a strong heritage in construction, legal, Government, retail, and healthcare.

As a Gold Partner, Conversant Group can now add Avecto’s Defendpoint software to its portfolio, allowing its clients to successfully remove admin rights from all users through its integrated privilege management and application control technology.

The appointment of Conversant Group comes as Avecto continues to expand its channel Partner Program in North America and beyond. Avecto recently announced a revamp of its Partner Program, including changes to its tier thresholds and added partner benefits.

John Anthony Smith, Chief Listening Officer, at Conversant Group said: “Private businesses are under constant besiege by a faceless, often government sponsored enemy. It is our duty to protect our customers’ knowledge assets. Avecto’s Defendpoint solution gives our customers another critical layer of defense by eliminating the requirement for local admin rights and the ability of unauthorized code from executing on an endpoint without negatively impacting the user experience. We are honored to be partnered with Avecto.”

With internal and external threats growing by the day, organizations are increasingly governed by best practice compliance mandates that recommend least privilege and whitelisting as effective measures against attack. Since working with Avecto and demonstrating the capabilities of Defendpoint the reaction from our customers has been fantastic. Everyone loves it.

Matthew Knutsen, VP & GM (Americas) at Avecto added: “The appointment of select partners is always important for us, particularly as we continue to expand our footprint across North America and beyond. Partners like Conversant Group continue to be one the main driving forces behind that growth and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

For further information on Avecto’s channel program please visit http://learn.avecto.com/hear-from-a-partner.

###

About Avecto

With offices in Manchester, Boston and Frankfurt, Avecto is a global software company that specializes in Privileged Elevation and Delegation Management. Since 2008, Avecto has enabled over 8 million users to successfully work without admin rights, allowing the world’s biggest brands to strike the balance between security and user productivity.

Defendpoint combines privilege management and application control technology in a single lightweight agent for Windows, macOS and even in the data center. This scalable solution allows global organizations to achieve compliance, gain operational efficiency and stop internal and external attacks.

Avecto’s innovative and entrepreneurial culture resulted in the company being recognized as one of the UK’s most inspiring businesses in 2017 according to the London Stock Exchange Group and placing in The Sunday Times Best Small Companies to Work For list last year.