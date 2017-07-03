Wayne Van Sluys Promoted to Oracle ACE at Kscope17

The Oracle ACE Program has promoted Wayne Van Sluys from Oracle ACE Associate to Oracle ACE at the ODTUG Kscope17 Conference. Oracle ACEs are established Oracle advocates who are well known in the community and they must have a history of demonstrated community activism in certain qualified areas, book authorship, and an established social media profile. interRel is also home to Oracle ACEs Opal Alapat and Robert Gideon, and Oracle ACE Directors Glenn Schwartzberg, Tracy McMullen, and Edward Roske.

The Oracle ACE Program was founded in 2003 as a way to recognize and reward members of the Oracle technology and application communities for their contributions, as well as help Oracle make its products more efficient and effective. Members of the program are technologically adept and eager to share their knowledge and experience.

“I am truly grateful to the Oracle Technology Network and Oracle ACE Program for the recognition,” said Wayne Van Sluys, Senior Consultant at interRel. “I am honored to be promoted from Oracle ACE Associate to Oracle ACE.”

Van Sluys is a certified implementation specialist in Oracle Business Intelligence Foundation Suite 11 and has over 15 years of Business Intelligence experience. One of his most recent accomplishments is coauthoring interRel’s latest book in the “Look Smarter Than You Are” series, Look Smarter Than You Are with Oracle Analytics Cloud Standard. This is the first-ever book on Oracle Analytics Cloud (OAC) and is currently available on Lulu.com. Van Sluys currently serves on the Oracle Spatial and Graph SIG Board and has been the BI Track Lead at Kscope, on the ODTUG Kscope BI Track Content Selection Committee, and on the ODTUG BI Community Leadership Team. In addition to speaking at ODTUG Kscope, he has also presented at Oracle OpenWorld and the IOUG BIWA Summit. He authors a popular Oracle Business Analytics blog (Beyond Just Data), hosts webcasts, creates educational Play It Forward videos, and is an active member of the EPM/BI community on Twitter (@wvansluys).

Van Sluys and the rest of the interRel team look forward to attending Kscope18 in Orlando, Florida from June 10-14, 2018.

About interRel Consulting

Founded in 1997, interRel Consulting is the longest-standing Hyperion partner dedicated solely to implementing Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud and Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) solutions for Fortune 500 and mid-size companies. interRel is the only winner of Oracle’s Global Cloud Partner of the Year for EPM and the only four-time winner of Oracle’s North America Partner of the Year for EPM and BI. The company is a nine-time Inc. 5000 honoree committed to education with a platform that includes 10+ books in its best-selling technical reference series, “Look Smarter Than You Are with Hyperion,” free, twice-weekly webcasts, the free-access video education platform, Play it Forward, on YouTube, and multi-track Oracle EPM/BI Road Shows across North America. Home to six members of the Oracle ACE program, interRel frequently participates in Oracle Technology Network international tours in developing markets. To learn more about interRel Consulting, please visit http://www.interRel.com.

