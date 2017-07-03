Harris Teeter Shoppers and Associates Donate $1 Million to USO

USO Check Presentation, resized.jpg “Harris Teeter is a true example of what it means to be a Force Behind the Forces,” said Kristina Griffin, USO Senior Director, Corporate Alliances.

Harris Teeter announced today it is donating $1 Million to the USO, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting America’s service members and their families. The donation was made possible through generous contributions from Harris Teeter shoppers and valued associates during the Company’s sixth annual Support Our Troops donation card campaign.

Harris Teeter hosted the campaign throughout the month of May, inviting shoppers to donate $1, $3 or $5 at checkout. The $1 Million donation brings the total amount donated through Support Our Troops since the campaign’s inception in 2012 to over $4.6 million.

“Harris Teeter is a true example of what it means to be a Force Behind the Forces,” said Kristina Griffin, USO Senior Director, Corporate Alliances. “The USO is grateful for the many in-store activations that provide support to our nation’s military and appreciates its ongoing commitment to hiring transitioning service members. These generous contributions will go a long way in helping connect our service members to family, home and country throughout their service to the nation.”

“Harris Teeter is overwhelmed by the extreme generosity our valued associates and loyal shoppers continuously show to the USO,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “We are proud to partner with this incredible organization to show support of our brave servicemen and women, as well as their families.”

One-hundred percent of all funds collected during the campaign will be allocated to local USO chapters throughout the areas in which Harris Teeter does business.

Harris Teeter, along with the USO, thanks its valued customers and associates who participated in the 2017 Support Our Troops campaign.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.