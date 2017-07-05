We’re looking forward to discussing safety training, driver recruitment and retention, improving student behavior, student tracking apps, bus purchasing, communications with parents, bell time changes, budgeting, and improving fiscal responsibility.

The TransPar Group of Companies, a partnership of three leading organizations from across the school transportation industry that offer an array of products and services, announced that representatives will be attending the School Transportation News (STN) Expo Conference and Trade Show at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada from July 7 – 12, where over 1,000 professionals from throughout the transportation industry will be sharing their expertise on operations improvement and safety.

“We’re looking forward to discussing safety training, driver recruitment and retention, improving student behavior, student tracking apps, bus purchasing, communications with parents and other stakeholders, bell time changes, budgeting, and improving fiscal responsibility among other topics with our industry colleagues at our booth and throughout the Expo,” states Tim Ammon, Chief Business Development Officer of TransPar Group of Companies.

Ammon will also be a panelist on the Management & Operations topic of discussion, “Advances in School Bus Route Optimization”. The talk will focus on the evolution of technology, streamlining school bus routing and scheduling in terms of on-time arrival, and vendor pricing opportunities for the most resourceful use of fleets amid changing bell times.

Additionally, Tod Eskra, President of Transportation Services Co., will be speaking at the Cost Management & Resource Allocation roundtable discussion during the first full day of the Expo, leading conversation around the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) principle and how to develop a strategy for effective management of the total fleet life cycle. He will answer questions such as what TCO is, how to measure it, and how to determine an operation’s optimum vehicle life cycle. Eskra will also explain how to identify new and creative ways to cut costs as part of a holistic approach to managing the fleet. The conversation will take place on July 8th from 3:15 PM – 4:45 PM.

In preparation for the start of the school year, TransPar Group of Companies directors will also address how to make the necessary steps to overcome bus scheduling challenges and manage customer complaints during those crucial first weeks of school. Representatives from the TransPar Group of Companies will be available to answer additional questions on Monday, July 10th from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM and Tuesday, July 11th from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Booth #134.

For more information about the TransPar Group of Companies and their portfolio of products and services, please visit http://www.TransParGroup.com.

About TransPar Group of Companies

The TransPar Group of Companies is a partnership of three leading organizations from across the school transportation industry that offer an array of products and services that represent the most comprehensive and responsible services in the industry. And this is done while keeping students safe and improving the cost and quality of school transportation operations. The three business units include TransPar, which provides Management and Staffing Services to develop solutions for difficult operational questions and problems; School Bus Consultants which offers Advisory Services to deliver resources and expertise that transportation contractors and organizations often cannot access on their own; and Transportation Services Co. providing Fleet Management Services and Training Products to help customers create the strong foundation necessary to support effective service delivery. So no matter the needs, the TransPar Group of Companies is the all-inclusive solution to creating a successful, reliable, and profitable student transportation program. For more information, please visit http://www.TransParGroup.com.