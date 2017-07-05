It is an honor to rank among the top managed IT services companies in the world. Credit for this distinction goes to our dedicated staff

Exigent Technologies ranks among the world’s most progressive 501 Managed IT Service Providers (MSPs), according to MSPmentor’s 10th-annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings. The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, they amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 results), up more than 15 percent from a year earlier.

The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.net. In addition to honoring Exigent Technologies, this year’s MSP 501 list and study showcases the top ranked MSPs worldwide. Over the next few weeks, MSPmentor will unveil additional lists showcasing:



The top MSPs in Europe, Middle East and Africa

The top MSPs in Asia, Australia and New Zealand

The top Small Business MSPs’ list, comprised of organizations with 10 or fewer employees

The top vertical markets pursued by MSP 501 companies

The leading tools they leverage to run their businesses

And the top technologies they provide to customers

"It is an honor to rank among the top managed IT services companies in the world. Credit for this distinction goes to our dedicated staff," said Daniel J. Haurey, President, Exigent Technologies. "We strive for excellence each and every day and absolutely believe we are the best IT services company in the New Jersey, New York City metro area."

“On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate Exigent for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the IT services companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About Exigent Technologies:

Exigent Technologies LLC is a full-service information technology consulting firm that implements and maintains high-performance IT systems for small and medium-sized organizations in a wide range of industries. Established in 1997, Exigent brings proven experience and expertise to every engagement, and differentiates itself on integrity, responsiveness and exceptional customer care. For more information about Exigent Technologies for small and midsize businesses, visit http://www.exigent.net; call 973-770-0500; or email contact(at)exigent.net.

About Penton Technology’s Channel Brands

Penton Technology’s channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. The channel brands include: MSPmentor (http://www.MSPmentor.net), The VAR Guy (http://www.TheVARguy.com), Talkin’ Cloud (http://www.TalkinCloud.com), the WHIR (http://www.thewhir.com) and WebHostingTalk (http://webhostingtalk.com).

About Informa

Penton Technology, Think Tank, MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin’ Cloud, the WHIR, WebHostingTalk, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Aldrin Brown,

Director of Content, MSPmentor

Aldrin.Brown(at)penton.com