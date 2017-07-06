Control Southern Integrated Solutions At Control Southern, we believe in delivering integrity with every interaction. When integrity leads, success follows.

Effective July 5, 2017, Control Southern Inc. has been named by Emerson as the official Southeast representative of most products acquired during Emerson’s recent acquisition of the Valves & Controls business unit of Pentair. In addition to the well-known Emerson brands that Control Southern currently represents, like Fisher, Bettis, Virgo, EIM, and Enardo, Control Southern now represents Anderson Greenwood, Crosby, Keystone, Vanessa, Clarkson and Yarway. The addition of these product lines and accompanying services means that Control Southern can now stock, sell and service all types of valves.

Until today, across a wide range of industries, industrial manufacturers have been buying valves and valve services from many different providers, which adds complexity and cost. Now, industrial process operators, purchasers, and engineers in the Southeast Region can call one number for all valves & valve service needs, which includes control valves, automated valves, isolation valves and pressure relief valves.

Control Southern President Doug Turner understands that automating and operating reliable processes takes more than dependable equipment, it takes a team you can rely on.

“At Control Southern, we believe in delivering integrity with every interaction. Our automation customers face real challenges building, operating, and maintaining safe, reliable, and efficient processes. They need a qualified team they can depend on through all stages of their operations. As we grow, we are evolving our business, adding collaborative people, quality products, and dependable services. Our aim is to provide our customers in the process industry with safer, more reliable, easy-to access solutions that deliver improved financial results. When integrity leads, success follows.”

Control Southern is the Southeast’s certified Emerson Local Business Partner, delivering a balance of local expertise combined with the global automation leadership of Emerson. Emerson is a world class-manufacturer of leading and innovative technical solutions. Control Southern offers the local, human-powered network of engineering, application expertise and resources backed by the North American resources of the Emerson Local Business Partner Network and the global resources of Emerson.

About Control Southern

Control Southern, headquartered in Johns Creek, GA, partners with you to provide best-in-class technologies, process insights, and leading services that deliver reliable, safe, and efficient operations to support your plant’s entire process lifecycle. As an Emerson Local Business Partner for Georgia, Florida and the Bahamas along with portions of Alabama and Tennessee, Control Southern connects customers with world-class solutions, superior technical expertise, and life-cycle services. We have the expertise to solve your toughest automation and control challenges. For more information, visit http://www.controlsouthern.com.

About the Emerson Local Business Partner Network

Across North America, Emerson strategically partners with local companies to assist with delivery, ensure quality, and maximize lifetime value of all automation assets. This integrated network of twenty-one strategically selected local companies, known as Local Business Partners, offer the tools, services, subject matter experts, local expertise, and technologies within and beyond Emerson’s portfolio to serve all your valve, automation and reliability needs.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.