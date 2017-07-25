Mona James, PMP I'm excited to join iTEDIUM. I'm impressed with what has been built and look forward to executing strategies that make us more agile and responsive to customers' needs.

iTEDIUM, Inc., the leading innovator in benefits administration technology, has named Mona James, PMP, as Employer Account Services Manager. She will be based with the Employer Account Services Team in Overland Park, KS and will report to Cathryn Scivicque, VP of Employer Account Services.

In addition to her Project Management Professional certification, Ms. James also holds certifications in Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and ITILv3 Foundation. Prior to joining iTEDIUM, her career developed as Client Data Management Manager for Deluxe Corporation, Senior Operations Manager for General Dynamics and Director of Internet Customer Care for Alltel.

“I was attracted to iTEDIUM’s values as a company and its projected long-term growth. I believe that among all factors needed for strong, sustainable growth and success, first and foremost are implementing values that ensure both the customer and employee are supported and held accountable. The values provide a path that people can follow,” quoted Ms. James.

“There is this enormous pressure on companies to try and create a more personal experience with all online encounters. This is what everyone is becoming accustomed to as a matter of doing business. With Mona coming onboard, our focus on delivering the right combination of attributes within the online and the still-existing personal worlds comes closer together as we ensure that our products and services continue to be scalable, flexible and quick-to-implement,” says Cathryn Scivicque, VP of Employer Account Services.

ABOUT iTEDIUM®

iTEDIUM has been an innovator in web-based employee benefits administration service since 2001; integrating proven technology-driven processes and programs into the work streams of the organizations we serve. Our clients represent a wide range of companies and organizations, from small employers to large public entities and third-party administrators. Regardless of an organization’s size, iTEDIUM has a benefit-administration solution to meet their needs:



COBRAGuard® - “The Most Affordable, Efficient and Comprehensive Solution for COBRA Administration”

EESe – “A Benefit Eligibility and Enrollment System that Works”

Harmoney – “Correcting Mistakes Before They Strike Your Bottom Line”

Emeritus – “Built to Help Those Who Helped Build the Future"

Our goal is to help employers save time and money and improve service while minimizing risk and liability. We currently service more than 3,000 accounts located in all 50 states. iTEDIUM’s corporate headquarters is based in Overland Park, KS with a sales and marketing center in Tampa, FL. For more information, visit http://www.iTEDIUM.com.