Jonathan Schalit Recipient of the CFA’s 40 Under 40 Award

Jonathan M. Schalit, an attorney in the Los Angeles office of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named on the Commercial Finance Association’s (CFA) 2017 40 Under 40 list. Schalit was chosen in the legal services category from a national pool of attorneys in the finance industry. A ceremony will be held in New York City, Sept. 28, to recognize the award recipients.

“Jonathan’s dedication to the delivery of quality legal services to the firm’s clients is exemplary,” said Robert J. Sherman, the finance shareholder in the firm’s Los Angeles office who nominated Schalit. “I am proud to call him a colleague and to have his achievements recognized by CFA.”

Schalit focuses his practice on domestic and cross-border financings and strategic transactions for clients in the entertainment and media industries. He also handles domestic and cross-border traditional asset-based financings across a wide variety of industries.

David B. Kurzweil, shareholder, co-chair of the Financial Institutions Practice and chair of the Atlanta Business Reorganization & Financial Restructuring Practice, is a longtime CFA member and chair of the 40 Under 40 awards committee.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.