Vicky McPherson, a shareholder in the Washington, D.C. office of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will be a panelist at a two-day symposium in Georgetown, Guyana on “Public Corruption and the Curse of Oil: Lessons from Developing Countries.” The symposium, on July 5 and 6, is a partnership between the Caribbean Institute of Forensic Accounting, the Guyana Oil & Gas Association, and the African Business Roundtable.

The symposium will explore why the oil industry in the overwhelmingly majority of developing countries is associated with widespread corruption, procurement and other forms of fraud, institutionalized tax evasion, and a range of other ingenious means to steal government revenue. McPherson will participate in panel discussions on how to protect sovereign interests and avoid these typical pitfalls. For more information about the conference, click here.

McPherson focuses her practice on commercial transactions. She is an integral member of the firm's Africa Practice. She represents both private sector companies and sovereign interests in oil and gas transactions at various development stages – exploration and development, diversification, privatization, and sales. As part of her sovereign representation practice, she advises state owned enterprises concerning public private partnerships to develop the country’s natural resources.

