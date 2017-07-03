Mediaplanet, an independent publisher of content-marketing campaigns, announced this weekend distribution of its first cross-platform edition of “Women in Sales.” The campaign aims to celebrate the advancement of women in various sales industries/ positions as well as educate readers on the challenges females still face in the workplace. Mediaplanet and Freedom Mortgage, one of the nation’s top mortgage providers, are two of the many organizations supporting this campaign.

Starting on June 30th, featured within USA Today newspaper and on Mediaplanet’s digital content hub, Freedom Mortgage highlights its mission to provide unparalleled opportunities for women in mortgage sales to grow and succeed. Through its First Flyer Career Development Program, Freedom Mortgage equips recent college graduates with on-the-job training, networking opportunities, and hands-on learning. The program aims to help women in sales (analytics, IT, marketing, underwriting, accounting and service) make a difference in their career and reach their potential fast.

For Mediaplanet’s 2017 campaign celebrating Women in Sales, Freedom Mortgage joins industry thought-leaders and celebrities such as the National Association of Women Business Owners, Lori Greiner, The Girl Scouts of America, CEB Global, and more. Readers may learn more about Freedom Mortgage’s passion for female involvement with sales within Mediaplanet’s Women in Sales campaign today within USA Today and online HERE.

About Freedom Mortgage

Freedom Mortgage is a national, full-service mortgage banker that provides origination and servicing through retail, wholesale, correspondent and commercial divisions. One of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders, the company is licensed in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Freedom Mortgage is renowned for using the most advanced technologies and providing world-class service to its clients, borrowers and partners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com

Please visit freedommortgage.com/firstflyers for more information.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet is the leading independent publisher of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of topics and industries such as Health, Education, Lifestyle, Business and Technology, and Corporate Social Responsibility. We turn consumer interest into action by providing readers with motivational editorial, pairing it with relevant advertisers and distributing it within top newspapers and online platforms around the world. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.

