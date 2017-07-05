I believe that music should be shared and I'm very fortunate that I get to help introduce such great musicians to the great people and fans in the Detroit area.

Baker's Keyboard Lounge in association with Family Circle Productions presents the Discover Jazz Series starting July 13, 2017. The Discover Jazz Series is a monthly showcase that introduces national and emerging contemporary jazz artists to new fans in the metropolitan Detroit area. Each featured artist is a professional recording artist with national and international radio airplay. Many have releases that have reached up to number one on Billboard as well as other contemporary jazz charts. However, without the support of a contemporary jazz station in Southeast Michigan many of these artists go virtually unknown.

The series is produced by Family Circle Productions and hosted by Woodward Avenue Records recording artist Deon Yates. “I believe that music should be shared and I'm very fortunate that I get to help introduce such great musicians to the great people and fans in the Detroit area,” said Yates, a Detroit native.

Family Circle Productions is a long time supporter of independent music and charitable community organizations in Southeast Michigan and across the country. FCP has produced a series of musical events from intimate jazz series to theatre concerts featuring hot new emerging artists as well as international headliners. FCP is dedicated to the preservation of Jazz Music. “It is our goal to introduce and support new and rising talent to new audiences,” says Tamara Yates, general manager of Family Circle Productions. The host venue for the series this year is the historic Baker's Keyboard Lounge in Detroit, MI. Baker's is the oldest jazz club in the world and what better place to showcase some of the finest emerging talent that Contemporary Jazz has to offer.

In 1933, Chris and Fannie Baker opened Baker's as a lunchtime sandwich restaurant. In 1939 their son Clarence, took over ownership and began booking pianists from outside the Detroit area, although the club featured local pianist Pat Flowers from 1940 until 1954. In 1952, the club was expanded and remodeled to the Art Deco look that it retains today. In 1986, Baker's was designated as an Historic Site by the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office. Some of the musicians who have played the club include: Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Oscar Peterson, George Shearing, Sarah Vaughn, Joe Williams, Maynard Ferguson, Cab Calloway, Woody Herman, Modern Jazz Quartet, and Nat "King" Cole, to name but a few.

Baker's Keyboard Lounge, located at 20510 Livernois Street in Detroit, MI 48221, is the world's oldest continuous operating jazz club, operating since May 1934.

For more information on the Discover Jazz Series visit http://www.discoverjazzseries.com.