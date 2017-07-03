Nikki Lewis Simon, a Miami shareholder at international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., began a one-year term on June 29 as president of the Gwen S. Cherry Black Women Lawyers Association (GSCBWLA).

The association, which originally formed in 1985 as the National Bar Association Women Lawyers Division Dade County Chapter, states that its “mission is to address the concerns of women lawyers, and to address the legal, social, and economic needs of the Black community, and the community-at-large.” Simon was installed at the organization’s annual ceremony, which took place at the Hyatt Regency in Coral Gables, FL.

“I have served as a board member of the GSCBWLA since 2009 and it is an honor for me to be installed as president of this important organization,” Simon said. “Having practiced and served clients in Florida and beyond for more than 17 years, and serving GSCBWLA's members and supporters, it is clear to me that our mission to advance women Lawyers and our communities is just as critical today as it was at our founding in 1985. I look forward to working with our network of attorneys to help them in both their professional and personal growth.”

Simon has been recognized in the South Florida Legal Guide, "Top Up and Comer," Florida Trend's "Legal Elite" and in Diversity Journal’s "Women Worth Watching." She received a law degree, cum laude, from University of Miami, and a Bachelors of Print Journalism, cum laude, from Florida A&M University.

Simon serves as the firm’s Director of Client Development and Corporate Social Responsibility. As part of this evolving role, she works to strategically align the firm’s diversity and inclusion programming and initiatives with client needs thereby serving as an integral component of the business development function on a global scale, among other responsibilities. For more than 15 years, she primarily represented her cross-industry clients’ business objectives by protecting their capital, whether human, intellectual or financial, against claims of wrongdoing in complex commercial litigation. Simon has represented clients in claims for discrimination, defamation, fraud and misrepresentation, professional negligence and malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, securities law violations and wrongful death.

