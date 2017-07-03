Pink® Jeep® Tours Introduces Combo Tour with Lip Smacking Foodie Tours

Bright Lights and Lip Smacking Bites Tour | Pink Jeep Tours “Our Bright Lights and Lip Smacking Bites tour gift wraps the Las Vegas experience into an easy and full evening of unforgettable and iconic experiences,” said Billy Johnson, Vice President of Sales for Pink Jeep Tours in Las Vegas.

Pink Jeep Tours has long been recognized as one of Las Vegas’ premier tour companies, offering exciting tour itineraries and the best guides in the business. Now, Pink Jeep Tours is expanding their offerings to include a tour that will delight adventure seekers and food-lovers alike.

Pink Jeep Tours has joined forces with Lip Smacking Foodie Tours to create the “Bright Lights and Lip Smacking Bites” tour. This tour will highlight the best that each company has to offer, combining the unique Pink Jeep Tours experience with some of the best bites in Las Vegas.

This five-hour tour is like no other, beginning with a culinary journey that will give guests a taste of Vegas (literally). Tour groups stick together as they walk between four of Las Vegas’ most acclaimed restaurants, like SUGARCANE, Chica, SUSHISAMBA, and Bouchon. At each restaurant, guests will walk past the long lines and head straight to their special VIP table, where they’ll sample three or four incredible signature dishes, enough to make sure nobody leaves hungry.

After the dining experience, guests will set off in an open-air pink Jeep Wrangler, cruising through the brightly lit streets of Vegas. This tour will include visits to the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, Wedding Chapel Row, Fremont Street, and the famous Mirage Volcano. Tour guides will entertain and delight guests with the stories, history, legends, and fun facts of Las Vegas. It’s the ultimate way to see Vegas in all its neon glory!

“Our Bright Lights and Lip Smacking Bites tour gift wraps the Las Vegas experience into an easy and full evening of unforgettable and iconic experiences,” said Billy Johnson, Vice President of Sales for Pink Jeep Tours in Las Vegas. “We think it will be a hit.”

The Bright Lights and Lip Smacking Bites tour will be available on Mondays and Thursdays. For more information or to book a tour, call (702) 895-6777, or visit http://www.pinkjeeptourslasvegas.com.

ABOUT PINK ADVENTURE GROUP

Founded in 1960 and based in Sedona, Arizona, Pink Jeep Tours provides unique, unforgettable tour experiences to Sedona, Las Vegas, and the Grand Canyon, for visitors from around the world. With a fleet of over 150 cutting edge vehicles, it remains the only tour company with guide trainers certified by the National Association for Interpretation on its staff, and the only tour company to use the Smith System® of Driving by all guides.

Pink Jeep Tours has been serving Las Vegas for more than 15 years, and has been voted “Best Ground Tour” six years in a row by the Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association. It also won the LVCVA Hospitality Hero Award for National Tourism Week four years in a row.

ABOUT LIP SMACKING FOODIE TOURS

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours is the premier culinary tour in Las Vegas, garnering a slew of honors, most notably making TripAdvisor’s “Top 10’’ list of Vegas tours after only a year in business. Additionally, it was named “Best Tour” by Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2016; “Best Tour” by IN VEGAS Magazine in 2015 and 2016; and “Best New Tour” by Thrillist in 2015. Led by expert guides, the culinary walking tours take the guesswork out of dining in this buzzing city by offering a range of carefully curated experiences, each with multiple stops at Vegas’ most illustrious restaurants to enjoy up to four specialty dishes per venue.