Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) has been named among the top 100 construction management‐at‐risk firms of 2017 by Engineering News‐Record (ENR), a leading publication for the engineering and construction industry. AP comes in at number 55 on the list – a first for the general contractor – with rankings determined by 2016 revenue.

News of AP’s ENR rankings comes during an already accomplished year. The company has recently earned a National Excellence in Construction® Pyramid Award from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) for The City of Aurora’s Public Safety Training Center, an ENR National Best of the Best Manufacturing Project for the New Belgium Brewing East Coast Brewery, a 1st‐place TEXO Distinguished Building Award for the Midland Medical Office Building/Ambulatory Surgery Center and the Minnesota Construction Association’s Award of Excellence for “New Project Total Value Over $15 Million” for its work on the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center.

“At AP we strive to pursue and deliver excellence,” said AP’s CEO Jeff Hansen. “Industry recognitions such as this reinforce for us that our commitment to quality for our clients, our staff and our communities is resulting in great things for our company. We will continue that mission and believe we will continue to see these rankings climb in the years to come.”

About AP

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a U.S.‐based, privately held builder that is consistently ranked among the top 50 construction managers and general contractors in the nation. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the company delivers innovative and collaborative building solutions for clients across the country from its regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix. Founded in 1946, AP serves clients in the education, healthcare, commercial, municipal, multifamily, hospitality and senior living market sectors. For more information, visit http://www.a-p.com/ or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.