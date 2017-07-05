Alliance Strategies Group Retained to Defeat Elizabeth Warren

"We are building a strong winning team. We are extremely glad that Alliance Strategies Group is going to play an integral role in helping us to defeat Elizabeth Warren." Geoff Diehl

Alliance Strategies Group, LLC (ASG) is pleased to announce it has been retained by Geoffrey Diehl, Republican for U.S. Senate, to help aide in his campaign against Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren for the November 2018 Election. ASG will focus on increasing Diehl’s online presence and nationwide fundraising.

“We look forward to working with Geoff Diehl towards the defeat of Elizabeth Warren,” says Bryan Rudnick, Managing Member of Alliance Strategies Group, LLC. “America deserves better, and they’ll get it with Geoff Diehl.”

"We are building a strong winning team. We are extremely glad that Alliance Strategies Group is going to play an integral role in helping us to defeat Elizabeth Warren." Geoff Diehl

ABOUT GEOFF DIEHL

Geoffrey Diehl is a Republican State Representative in the Massachusetts legislature. As the representative for the 7th Plymouth District, he has taken on the special interest groups, the establishment and Democrats. He is a resident of Whiteman, MA, a proud husband, father, Eagle Scout and small business owner. During the primary preceding the 2016 Presidential Election, Diehl served as Donald Trump's Massachusetts campaign co-chair. His proven track record of winning, not only elections, but for conservative causes, is what America needs.

ABOUT ASG

Alliance Strategies Group, located in Boynton Beach, Florida, is a full-service strategic planning, online marketing, communications, and business development firm, with a global network of experienced professionals. Since 2005, our dynamic team has been dedicated to providing our clients with professional, unique, and innovative strategies. Our combined energy and experience provides unparallelled synergy for intelligent results. ASG consults non-profit organizations and businesses as well as participates in political campaigns at almost all levels of elective office, including more than six Presidential candidates since 2012. ASG’s reach offers strong relationships for both advertisers and publishers within the top political, health, faith, firearms, prepper and financial sectors.