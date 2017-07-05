Stratosphere Quality Announces Acquisition

Stratosphere Quality Founder and Chairman Steve Cage announced today Stratosphere Quality has been acquired by Sojitz Corporation and Green Tec Corporation. Sojitz Corporation will be the majority shareholder, with Green Tec acquiring the remaining shares. Steve Cage will remain active on the Advisory Board, with Tom Gray continuing to serve as Chief Executive Officer at their corporate headquarters located in Fishers, Indiana.

Steve Cage, a highly respected and successful entrepreneur in the automotive industry, has grown Stratosphere Quality to over 2500 employees serving approximately 3,000 clients from its inception in 2009. The company has experienced tremendous growth year over year given Cage’s expertise in identifying and providing quality solutions that improve the manufacturing supply chain.

"This is an exciting day for Stratosphere Quality. This acquisition provides an even greater opportunity to support the global supply chain with industry leading services. The Sojitz and Green Tec acquisition provides incredibly strong financial backing along with an immediate increased base in the automotive industry. We anticipate a seamless transition given our shared goals and commitment to best practices in the quality services industry,” stated Cage.

Stratosphere Quality has earned its reputation for integrity and commitment to quality in all aspects of the solutions they provide manufacturers. This reputation has led them to become the largest North American provider of quality assurance and outsourcing services.

About Stratosphere Quality

Stratosphere Quality, founded in 2009, is major global provider of quality assurance and outsourcing solutions, including sorting and inspection services, to manufacturers of parts and components in the automotive, medical device, electronics, home appliance and recreational vehicle industries. Headquartered just northeast of Indianapolis, Indiana, Stratosphere Quality has a geographic reach of 22 US states, Canada, Mexico and China. http://www.stratospherequality.com

About Sojitz Corporation

Sojitz Corporation was formed from the union of Nissho Iwai and Nichimen Corporation, both companies that boast incredibly long histories. For more than 150 years, Sojitz Corporation has helped support the development of countless countries and regions. Today, the Sojitz Group consists of approximately 400 subsidiaries and affiliates located in Japan and throughout the world, developing wide-ranging general trading company operations in a multitude of countries and regions.

http://www.sojitz.com

About Green Tec

Established in 1996, Green Tec Corporation provides quality support and outsourcing solutions as well as technology consulting and development for the manufacturing industry throughout the world. Green Tec employs over 2,000 personnel and is headquartered in Nishiki, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi.

http://www.green-t.co.jp

