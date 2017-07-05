Asbestos Fibers Stay in the Lungs Pulmonary asbestos fibre burden was stable between both examinations.

Scientists at Germany’s Ruhr-University Bochum have released the findings of a longitudinal asbestos fiber study on individuals suspected of having malignant mesothelioma or another asbestos-related disease. Surviving Mesothelioma has the details. Click here to read the new article now.

The researchers analyzed the data on 12 suspected mesothelioma patients who had each had at least two biopsies spaced four or more years apart.

“Pulmonary asbestos fibre burden was stable between both examinations,” writes lead author, pathologist Inke Sabine Feder, MD. “Overall, this study very clearly demonstrates high biopersistence of not only amphibole but also chrysotile asbestos in the human lung.”

The study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, determined that about a third of patients tested had mostly amphibole asbestos fibers in their lungs while two thirds had mostly chrysotile fibers.

“While there have been other studies on the biopersistence of mesothelioma-causing asbestos fibers in the lungs, this study is significant because it is the first to track individuals over time,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma. “It is a sobering reminder of the dangerous connection between asbestos and mesothelioma.”

To read more about the new study and the biopersistence of asbestos, see New Mesothelioma Study: Asbestos Fiber Burden Does Not Decline With Time, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

