HealthSmart, the nation’s largest independent benefits administrator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Martino Luu (RPh, MBA) as Senior Vice President and General Manager of HealthSmart Rx Solutions. In this newly created position, Luu will be responsible for managing all of HealthSmart’s pharmacy benefit solutions. Luu will report to Bill Wallace, Executive Vice President of HealthSmart.

Most recently, Martino was a member of the senior leadership team at DaVita Rx, the specialty pharmacy unit of DaVita, which is the largest provider of kidney care in the United States. He previously held senior leadership positions at Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy (Vice President of Innovation), the nation’s largest independent specialty pharmacy, and Medco Health Solutions (Business Process Champion), then the largest Prescription Benefits Manager in the country.

“We are very excited to have Martino joining our senior leadership team,” said Bill Wallace. “His exceptional expertise in clinical and pharmacy operations combined with his knowledge of cross-functional leadership make him the ideal person to help us take HealthSmart Rx Solutions to its next level of success.”

“I look forward to partnering with the entrepreneurial and innovative HealthSmart team,” said Luu. “HealthSmart Rx Solutions will continue to be an industry leader—delivering services that improve member outcomes and provide significant savings for self-insured health plans.”

Martino graduated from pharmacy school at Rutgers University and completed his MBA in Entrepreneurship at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Silberman School of Business.

About HealthSmart

For more than 40 years, HealthSmart has offered a wide array of customizable and scalable health plan solutions for self‐ funded employers. HealthSmart’s comprehensive service suite addresses individual health from all angles. This includes claims and benefits administration, provider networks, pharmacy benefit management services, business intelligence, onsite employer clinics, care management, a variety of health and wellness initiatives and web‐based reporting. The Company’s headquarters is in Dallas, Texas, with regional hubs throughout the country. HealthSmart’s mission is to improve member health and reduce healthcare costs.