DCL Logistics today announced the release of eFactory 10, their comprehensive portal access to all of a customer’s activities in DCL Logistics’ global warehouse network. Completely revised and updated with the latest, best-in-class web and system technologies, eFactory 10 now gives users more options, enhanced features, and faster response. All eFactory 10 modules are now updated to fully support the Multi-Channel and Multi-Warehouse network for an optimum customer shipping and inventory solution.

eFactory 10 was built to provide customers with more power and data at their fingertips since their operational activities are being handled outside of their offices. With that in mind, the new platform is designed to offer richer and more customizable reporting capabilities and empower users through Do-It-Yourself (DIY) functionality. For example, users are now able to schedule their own report distribution, obtain shipment estimates, log Advance Shipment Notifications (ASNs), edit or hold orders, customize reports to meet specific business needs, access invoices, and create Return Authorizations through ReturntrakTM.

“Users told us they wanted quick response, so superior performance was a major focus in this release. To meet our customers’ needs, we rebuilt eFactory 10 from the ground up using the latest technologies,” said Shahid Masood, Vice President of Technology for DCL. “As a result, not only is there a major speed and stability improvement, but also the extensible architecture provides us with a foundation to roll out future functionality quickly.”

“We are extremely excited about eFactory 10. It’s a significant breakthrough for platforms in the 3PL space,” said Dave Tu, President of DCL Logistics. “eFactory 10 has a more contemporary and intuitive interface, and is loaded with rich features and functionalities. The platform was specifically built to empower users to actively manage their operations throughout DCL’s global network by providing the many new user-controllable capabilities.”

About DCL Logistics

