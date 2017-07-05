Aleem Cummins The essence of Data Analytics is driving business outcomes through progressive collaboration

Corporate Software Services Inc (CSS) is pleased to announce the new hire of Aleem Cummins as Chief Data and Analytics Officer.

Aleem delivers passion, knowledge and authority in data analytics, business strategy and collaboration. He is a Splunk certified architect, a mentor, coach, public-speaker, advisor, thought leader and global analytics community champion. He is also a founding inductee to Splunk Trust MVP.

Aleem has a rich history in the technology industry and has worked in various data analytics roles for leading UK companies such as Computacenter Ltd, John Lewis and Tesco.

“The essence of data analytics is driving business outcomes through progressive collaboration” says Aleem.

Noel Gie, President and CEO of Corporate Software Services added "Aleem brings a wealth of data analytics experience to this newly created position, overseeing our processes and systems to extract business insight with and on behalf of our customers. He will look to refine our current data programs, create new initiatives and continue to be the industry benchmark for leadership in the data analytics space.

"We are delighted to have Aleem join the CSS family and are committed to further investment to execute the global company vision.”

To learn more about Corporate Software Services, please visit http://www.cssdelivers.com