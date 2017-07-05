Re-Grip is the simple, affordable way to add a new grip to any handle, lever, or tool within seconds and with no

mess. The patented Re-Grip significantly improves upon existing options in the market.

ISN was founded in 1984 and is the nation’s largest independent automotive tool & equipment specialist, serving

wholesalers and distributors throughout North America and the United Kingdom.

ISN took note of Re-Grip, due to its ease of use and wide range of applications. Anyone can use it. Simply place the

cylinder over a handle and then pull the tab at the bottom to unwind the coil. As the coil unravels, the elastic grip

constricts and tightly conforms to the shape of the handle.

Re-Grip is comfortable, affordable, and manufactured with UV technology that allows it to stand up to nature’s

extreme elements. In addition, Re-Grip’s non-slip safety properties and ergonomic design make it a perfect solution

for every household, factory, construction site, automotive facility and manufacturing plant in the world.

Consumers aren’t the only ones to take notice of Re-Grip’s innovative design and wide range of uses. The product

has won many awards, including the Edison Awards and National Hardware Show Retailer’s Choice Awards. Re-Grip

was also a finalist in the Home Shopping Network and Good Housekeeping Magazine’s American Dreams initiative.

ABOUT RE-GRIP®:

Re-Grip® is a division of Preval. For additional information, or to schedule an interview, call Ryan Fogelman at 614.327.3744 or email ryan(at)preval.com.