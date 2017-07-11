MCNA Dental Awarded Arkansas Medicaid Contract

MCNA Dental today announced that it has entered into a statewide contract with the Arkansas Department of Human Services as a dental benefits manager for the Arkansas Medicaid and CHIP program. MCNA Dental leverages more than 20 years of managed care experience to administer dental benefits for over 4 million members in Texas, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, and Louisiana, with operations in Nebraska scheduled to begin later this year. The company will be one of two managed dental care organizations serving approximately 900,000 Arkansas children and adults when the program begins on January 1, 2018.

"We are honored to be one of the plans that will offer coordinated and fully integrated oral health care to members across the State of Arkansas," said Glen Feingold, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President. "We have seen significant benefits from our comprehensive approach to dental care in surrounding states like Texas, and we look forward to building on that success in our Arkansas plan."

MCNA focuses on outreach and education to increase preventive care and better oral health. Our Arkansas members will have access to technology such as our member portal and mobile app to connect them to better care.

"As a pediatric dentist who has served the ARKids First program, I am pleased to be part of the MCNA team. We are excited to deliver innovative solutions that increase oral health awareness and facilitate access to care," said Dr. Jeff Rhodes, MCNA's Arkansas Executive Director and former President of the SouthWestern Society of Pediatric Dentistry.

MCNA Dental provides outstanding service and support to participating dentists to help facilitate the delivery of quality dental care and services. Its talented network development and provider relations teams build and maintain robust provider networks across the country. MCNA Dental's focus on positive provider relationships creates a foundation for a sustainable, strong provider network.