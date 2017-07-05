Introducing the HospitalCareers.com Future Nurse Scholarship Program

The healthcare industry is one of the fastest growing industries with 400,000 jobs being added to the U.S. economy in 2016 alone. With the expected growth over the next 10 years, HospitalCareers.com has created the $2,000 Future Nurse Scholarship Program to support aspiring nursing students achieve their academic goals through a scholarship award of $2,000.

Both undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to apply for the award if they have more than 30 credit hours and maintain a 3.3 GPA or higher. Other application requirements include the student’s most recent transcripts, a professional resume, and a short essay describing the student’s career motivators, goals, and aspirations. The decision on the winning recipient will be based on both academic excellence and financial need. Don’t delay though! The application deadline is August 1st, 2017, and the award will be disbursed on September 1st, 2017.

HospitalCareers.com is the leading hospital career portal for healthcare professionals searching for jobs and career-related information. This all-inclusive career portal hosts over 25,000 listings and is tailored to fit each professional’s experience, specialty, and interest. HospitalCareers.com is dedicated to helping both hospitals and healthcare professionals find the perfect match.

For more information about the Future Nurse Scholarship Program, please visit to learn about the application details. For media inquiries, please contact HospitalCareers at 866-870-4885 ext. 801 or via email at info(at)hospitalcareers(dot)com.