Maker Faire San Diego Get substantial discounts by ordering Maker Faire San Diego tickets today.

Get substantial discounts by ordering Maker Faire San Diego tickets today. The October 7-8 event is a hands-on visual feast of invention and creativity and a celebration of the Maker movement. Balboa Park hosts this celebration of technology, arts, crafts, science, and the Do-It-Yourself mindset. It’s for innovative, creative people who like to tinker and love to create, and also for those curious minds who want to see what new and innovative things are just around the corner.

This multi-museum event showcases innovation in San Diego. To maximize the experience, event-goers are strongly encouraged to “complete the circuit.” Over 250 local and regional makers display their creations at Balboa Park—mostly inside participating museums. Each circuit will hold a different array of makers and activities.

Early-bird adult prices start at just $15, children at $10. Admission includes entry to all participating venues. To purchase tickets, visit http://sandiego.makerfaire.com/tickets/. Purchasing a weekend pass will allow visitors time to experience all of the museums participating in this event. Early-bird weekend passes start at just $22 for two full days of action-packed fun and education. All tickets provide access to the following circuits:

MF1. San Diego Museum of Man

MF2. Old Globe

MF3. Japanese Friendship Garden

MF4. San Diego Model Railroad Museum

MF5. San Diego History Center

MF6. Fleet Science Center

MF7. San Diego Natural History Museum (theNAT)

MF8. Outdoor Zone 1

MF9. Outdoor Zone 2

MF10. Spanish Village Art Center

Talk with makers, get hands-on, and visit the exhibitions on display. It’ll be a packed weekend!

PRESS MATERIALS: Photos and logos

WEBSITE: http://sandiego.makerfaire.com

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/SDMakerFaire

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/SDMakerFaire

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/sdmakerfaire/

ABOUT MAKER FAIRE

Maker Faire is an award winning, family friendly event celebrating technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability, and more. Maker Faire has become part of pop-culture, a place for experiential marketing, debuting new technologies and inventions, and celebrating geekdom. Maker Media produces two annual flagship Maker Faires, partners with museums to produce Featured Maker Faires, and works with communities to license Mini Maker Faires around the world.

HISTORY OF MAKER FAIRE

The first Maker Faire launched in May 2006 in the San Francisco Bay Area and was quickly followed by Faires in Austin, Detroit and New York City, as well as others around the world. Technology has lowered the barriers to becoming a Maker and this has launched the Maker Movement, which fuels Maker Faire. Maker Faire was designed to be forward-looking, showcasing Makers who are exploring new forms and new technologies. But it is not just for exhibiting what is new in technical fields - Maker Faire features innovation and experimentation across the spectrum of science, engineering, art, performance, and craft.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO MAKERS GUILD

The San Diego Makers Guild is a nonprofit that is committed to fostering the maker community and to promoting, showcasing, and encouraging adoption of making by individuals and public and private institutions, with the goal of advancing education, innovation, commerce and lifelong learning. Our vision is to help develop San Diego into a nationally known maker city. Learn more at http://www.SDMakersGuild.org.

ABOUT BALBOA PARK CULTURAL PARTNERSHIP

Balboa Park Cultural Partnership is a nonprofit organization through which 30 arts, science and cultural institutions in Balboa Park collaborate to achieve shared goals. By helping these groups achieve greater organizational efficiency, innovation and excellence, it seeks to contribute to the vitality and sustainability of Balboa Park. For more information visit http://www.bpcp.org.