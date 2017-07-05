Stepping Stone School Voted BEST IN CHILDCARE for the 19th Year

Best in Childcare “We are excited about the continued support from the local communities we serve. Research has demonstrated that children enrolled in high-quality, early care and education programs continue to reap the benefits long into their educational careers."

Stepping Stone School has been voted the BEST IN CHILDCARE for the 19th year according to Austin Family Magazine Readers Poll. Since 1998, Stepping Stone School has earned this prestigious honor with community support and a continuous commitment to nurture the whole child through cognitive, physical and social-emotional development.

Stepping Stone School thanks the families, friends, and partners for voting Stepping Stone the Best in Childcare! The trust and support from the families and community are pivotal in our commitment to deliver the highest level of early care and education possible. After 38 years of service to the community, it is a true honor to care for the children of the Austin Metro and Bryan/College Station areas and Stepping Stone School will continue to provide the highest quality early care and education at affordable rates.

“We are excited about the continued support from the local communities we serve. Research has demonstrated that children enrolled in high-quality, early care and education programs continue to reap the benefits long into their educational careers. We look forward to a wonderful partnership with each family we enroll and will provide the nurturance, love and support each child deserves,” said Rhonda Paver, Stepping Stone School founder and executive director.

Stepping Stone School has a long history of creating innovative, environmentally sound spaces that inspire wonder and learning in the school’s students. Stepping Stone School has been recognized nationally for the thought and creativity put into the design of each campus and for a strong commitment to quality. Stepping Stone School campuses feature:

An overall museum-like environment with naturally lit classrooms that provide a perfect setting where children will flourish.

A hands-on S.T.E.A.M. oriented curriculum to pique children’s curiosity about how things work and introduce them to the endless possibilities of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The award-winning HATCH Technology interactive learning center.

The Atelier™ at Stepping Stone School which is a unique and innovative concept designed to expand educational opportunities in the fields of art, design, building and architecture.

Age appropriate playgrounds with exciting play and climbing structures for building large motor skills while exercising and having fun.

About Stepping Stone School:

Stepping Stone School, the largest privately owned childcare provider in Central Texas and the 31st largest in the nation, has been locally owned and operated since 1979. The Paver family has grown the company from its humble beginnings to the 20 schools it currently operates. The founders and employees apply the principles of the school’s nationally recognized curriculum while providing the highest quality early education and care. In addition, the founders and organization consistently exercise their philanthropic commitment to their community through donations of time, money, sponsorships and resources to organizations whose missions are to better the lives and education of children and families.

In January 2017, Stepping Stone School was recognized by Child Care Exchange magazine, the leading professional journal for the early education profession, with a cover story featuring Rhonda Paver and how Stepping Stone School is leading the nation in early care and education and the design of state-of-the art campuses.

Stepping Stone School has been named the Best in Childcare by the readers of Austin Family magazine for 19 years, Best of the Brazos Valley over the last three years and Best Austin Preschool by the parents on Nickelodeon’s Parents Connect website in 2010. Stepping Stone School is also the tenth largest provider of corporate child care in the nation.

For more information, please visit the Stepping Stone School Web site at http://www.steppingstoneschool.com./