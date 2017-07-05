With e-learning quickly becoming the new constant in corporate learning and development, this partnership with Knowledgelink allows Geniecast to better service our enterprise accounts with even more robust training and coaching programming options.

The direct connection between Knowledgelink’s online learning system and Geniecast’s extensive roster of subject matter experts will allow companies greater access to the tools and experts they need to optimize their training and education programs.

Since 2002, Knowledgelink has been connecting digital knowledge with professionals by providing a unique learning platform to deliver expertise and solutions to their customers. Founded in 2015, Geniecast is transforming the way people connect with ideas and inspiration by making content and experts available through live, two-way video interactions.

"With e-learning quickly becoming the new constant in corporate learning and development, this partnership with Knowledgelink allows Geniecast to better service our enterprise accounts with even more robust training and coaching programming options. It is equally as exciting to be able to provide Knowledgelink with more content from our Genies to better service their accounts and clients. I'm very happy to grow our relationship with Peter and his team to mutually service our customers and content providers." - Doug Hall, EVP Content, Sales and Production, Geniecast

“We are truly excited about our new partnership with Geniecast as it will provide our network of buyers access to even more relevant content as they develop or expand their online learning investment for their companies. The Knowledgelink Network is truly a win-win for everyone. Genies get their content in front of new buyers, Buyers create best-of breed courses for their users, and Users get access to the best learning experience possible.” - Peter Getchell, VP Business Development, Knowledgelink

To learn more about Knowledgelink, visit them at http://www.getknowledgelink.com.

Learn more about Geniecast at https://www.geniecast.com/.

Geniecast is the world’s first and largest marketplace of thought leaders, athletes, speakers, celebrities, consultants, facilitators and more—all available via two-way, live video broadcast. By delivering top talent via two-way video, Geniecast makes education and professional development more affordable, and gives boards and teams efficient access to subject matter experts for problem-solving, strategy sessions and more. To date, the Geniecast marketplace has thousands of programs led by “Genies” who are experts in a variety of topics, ranging from customer service and business best practices, to leadership and other trending industry topics.