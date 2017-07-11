DocuVieware 3 new major release Thanks to a strong expertise in document imaging and image processing, ORPALIS offers a great tool to build rich Web applications. This component is suitable for any industry, and provides interaction features to ease collaborative processes online.

DocuVieware customers include Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, small and medium businesses, and non-profit.

Any organization that needs to develop client interactive applications to manage their documents online can benefit from the many features of the toolkit.

DocuVieware is powered by GdPicture.NET Document Imaging SDK.

The latest enhancements in the new major version of GdPicture.NET (GdPicture.NET v14) improve DocuVieware v3 performance, memory footprint, and user experience.

What’s new in DocuVieware v3?

Global improvements:

The rendering quality of images has been greatly improved for certain zoom levels.

PDF rendering time has been dramatically sped up, and data transfer speed between server and client is now faster.

Format support improvements include:



Microsoft Office OpenXML document export to vector PDF

faster loading speed of RAW images

support for more than 80 new camera formats

RTF format support

Annotations:

Two new independent properties (CanEdit and CanDelete) can enable or disable the corresponding action buttons. This allows a finer handling of access rights.

TWAIN acquisition:

The DocuVieware TWAIN Web Connector 2.0 now supports TWAIN acquisition over HTTPS. The security chain is preserved in SSL secured environments.

The security aspect is transparent to both user and developer, because it is automatically managed during the installation process.

DocuVieware 3.0 allows programming a default configuration, thanks to the new corresponding JavaScript client API methods. Besides acquisition settings, the device driver dialog can appear or not. It is now possible to silently scan documents and make the acquisition process easier for end users.

New Comment feature and built-in Snap-In:

DocuVieware 3 provides a new built-in rich user experience Snap-In that allows users to add, remove, and edit comments.

Comments statuses and discussion support make the collaborative document review process easy for users.

This comment feature is available for PDF, TIFF, and the hundred other formats supported by DocuVieware.

Printing support:

Header and footer have been removed when printing in Chrome and Firefox to save ink and paper.

User Interface localization:

DocuVieware 3 supports several new languages: Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Korean and Hebrew. This increases the number of supported languages to 25.

Learning resources and tutorials:

A new set of tutorials is provided to ease DocuVieware 3.0 integration in any web technology.

These richly illustrated step by step guides show how to serve DocuVieware through a REST API and integrate it inside your application using JavaScript, Angular, PHP, Java, ASP.NET, and more.

DocuVieware v3 can be downloaded and tested free of charge on the DocuVieware website.

Technical support is provided during the evaluation phase.

About ORPALIS

ORPALIS is specialized in automating large-scale document-based processes, providing document imaging and document-management toolkits as well as software tools for the general public.

ORPALIS is creator, developer and owner of the comprehensive document imaging toolkit series released under the brand "GdPicture", now a worldwide known and respected leader in the imaging technologies industry. More than 13,000 developers based in over 70 countries have included GdPicture components in their applications.

In 2011 ORPALIS releases PaperScan, marking the beginning of a new line of products meant for end-users.

PDF Reducer is launched in 2013.

In 2015 a most powerful universal HTML5 viewer and document management kit called DocuVieware is made available to the public.

The same year, a software tool for converting scanned documents to the searchable PDF/OCR format, the ORPALIS PDF OCR, is launched.

In 2016 DocuVieware Lite Free HTML5 Document Viewer is released.

http://www.orpalis.com / http://www.gdpicture.com / http://www.docuvieware.com

Contact