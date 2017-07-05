The Cephasonics platform is providing real-time data and extraordinary performance for a research ultrasound system. We are able to do ultrasound research in ways we have not been able to with other systems.

Cephasonics, a solution provider for OEMs and Research Organizations in the field of ultrasound, announce that they have provided the imaging solution to Technical University of Munich (TUM) to support their role in the EDEN2020 project.

EDEN2020 aims to develop the gold standard for one-stop diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment in neurosurgery. Supported by a clear business case, EDEN2020 will provide a step change in the modeling, planning and delivery of diagnostic sensors and therapies to the brain via flexible surgical access, with an initial focus on cancer therapy. It will engineer a family of steerable catheters that can be robotically deployed. The system will feature autonomy, surgeon cooperation with a suite of technologies that are commensurate to the unique challenges in neurosurgery. Among these, the system will be able to sense and perceive intraoperative brain anatomy at unmatched accuracy, precision and update rates.

The system consists of 384-channel cQuestTM Griffin with a 3:1 mux (1152 addressable elements) allowing interface to a 1024 element probe. Sustained data rates are at 2.5GB/s. The system incorporates Cephasonics flexible cQuestTM CUSDK (Cephasonics Ultrasound Software Design Kit), to allow for the development of different ultrasound research imaging modalities.

“The Cephasonics platform is providing real-time data and extraordinary performance for a research ultrasound system. We are able to do ultrasound research in ways we have not been able to with other systems. The cQuestTM CUSDK software is well-suited for our research targets; we are ahead of schedule in our development and are doing 3D volumetric imaging earlier than anticipated. The cQuestTM Cephasonics platform is a sophisticated ultrasound research environment.” says Dr. Christoph Hennersperger, project lead at the chair for Computer Aided Medical Procedures (CAMP) at Technical University of Munich (TUM). “Cephasonics is honored to be the solution provider for Dr. Hennersperger’s team at TUM on the EDEN2020 project. We see that this research will provide new levels of care for neurosurgery,” said Richard Tobias, CEO of Cephasonics.

About Technical University Munich: The University is one of Europe’s top universities. It is committed to excellence in research and teaching, interdisciplinary education and the active promotion of promising young scientists. The university also forges strong links with companies and scientific institutions across the world. TUM was one of the first universities in Germany to be named a University of Excellence. Moreover, TUM regularly ranks among the best European universities in international rankings. The chair for Computer Aided Medical Procedures (CAMP), directed by Professor Nassir Navab, is one of the reference centers in the field of medical image computing in Europe. Its work ranges from incremental, radical and fundamental research on perception issues in medical imaging and augmented reality to applied research for medical image processing.

About Cephasonics: We Enable Ultrasound.

Our open architecture and flexible cQuestTM embedded-ultrasound platform, scalable to 4096 channels, empowers our customers to achieve their goals whether they’re developing innovative products or performing advanced research. Clinical-quality imaging capability is a hallmark of all our cQuestTM Ultrasound products and this is requisite when moving from experimental devices in the lab to diagnostic products used in clinics.

