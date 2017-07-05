BackOffice Associates Logo “We see our placement as a Strong Performer in the Wave as further validation of our leadership in delivering information governance policy setting capabilities and the ability to execute and enforce policies in a single platform," said David Booth, CEO.

Signaling increased market demand for strategic partners to help address enterprises’ comprehensive data governance and stewardship needs, BackOffice Associates today announced that it was named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in its independent report, “The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Stewardship and Discovery Providers, Q2 2017.” Among the vendors evaluated across 28 criteria, the information governance and data stewardship solutions leader achieved its highest scores in the report across the Data Governance Management, Integration and Platform, and Policy Management criteria.

“Cross-departmental business stakeholders are driving the full data lifecycle in today’s global organizations – from data creation and quality analysis through policy governance and enforcement – to help their enterprises make the best possible business decisions,” said David Booth, chairman and CEO, BackOffice Associates. “We see our placement as a Strong Performer in the Wave report as further validation for our marketplace leadership in delivering not only information governance policy setting capabilities but also the ability to execute and enforce policies in a single platform across heterogeneous IT landscapes.”

BackOffice Associates was selected among the 12 most significant data governance stewardship and discovery (DGSD) providers to be evaluated for the report. Vendors were qualified based on data governance stewardship capabilities; data discovery support and a data catalog; and their reputation in the data governance market.

According to the report, “The DGSD market is growing because more enterprise architecture professionals see it as a way to address their top challenges and because they increasingly trust providers to act as strategic partners, advising them on their top data governance stewardship and discovery decisions.”

It also states that regarding data, “It’s becoming key for not only transactions and decision reports but also operations, customer engagement, product design, and product and service innovations, and it’s now developing into a new source of revenue for organizations as well. But firms must govern both internal and external data to improve its quality, protection, regulatory compliance, use, and storage. For each governance activity, tools execute policies such as extract, transform, and load; data quality maintenance; master data management (MDM); and life-cycle management.”

Complimentary access to the full report, “The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Stewardship and Discovery Providers, Q2 2017” by Henry Peyret,with Alex Cullen, Alex Kramer and Sam Bartlett, published June 26, 2017, is available at http://info.boaweb.com/forresterwave2017-datagovstew/.

About BackOffice Associates

BackOffice Associates is a worldwide leader in information governance and data stewardship solutions, focusing on helping customers manage one of their most critical assets – data. Our range of award-winning products, built on a revolutionary platform, address the needs of business users seeking to unlock the value of their data assets. Our products and services enable organizations to accelerate growth, gain actionable visibility and reduce risks. Founded in 1996, we have an unparalleled record of success in the most complex data environments across a variety of industries. Customers include many Fortune 1000 companies including Eli Lilly, Kraft and Graybar. BackOffice Associates is a global corporation headquartered in Massachusetts with additional offices in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Dubai, India, Singapore, Switzerland and the U.K. To learn more, please visit http://www.boaweb.com.

