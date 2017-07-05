Team Rubicon Global (TRG) “I’m excited to work closely with the Team Rubicon network to deepen and extend our mission worldwide, build out our growth strategy, and make the organization even more skilled, integrated, and responsive.”

Team Rubicon Global (TRG), a veteran-led disaster response organization, today announced the appointment of Rear Admiral Elizabeth L. Train to the position of Chief Operations Officer (COO), effective immediately.

"Liz is a seasoned and trusted leader who quickly delivered results soon after joining TRG, said William McNulty, Cofounder and CEO of Team Rubicon Global. "I have tremendous confidence in Liz's ability to strengthen the Team Rubicon network and implement operational practices that extend our reach across the globe."

Train commented, “I’m excited to work closely with the Team Rubicon network to deepen and extend our mission worldwide, build out our growth strategy, and make the organization even more skilled, integrated, and responsive.”

Rear Admiral Train’s decorations include the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal, Navy Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and other personal, unit and campaign awards. She was also the recipient of the National Military Intelligence Association’s Rufus Taylor award for Leadership in 2006.

Train previously served as Vice President for Strategic Partnerships overseeing high-level relationships with foreign governments, NGO’s, and other partners critical to supporting Team Rubicon’s disaster response efforts. As COO, Train will continue to report directly to the CEO.

About Team Rubicon Global: The mission of Team Rubicon Global is to provide veterans around the world with opportunities to serve others in the wake of disasters. Team Rubicon Global launches and supports independent disaster response veteran service organizations, each referred to as Team Rubicon, located in select countries around the world.