Autism Spectrum Therapies (AST) Opens New Learning Center in Bellevue

Parents have expressed the need for services that can augment their in-home ABA. The Learning Center enables us to fill this need and also allows us to support younger kids in gaining many of the necessary skills for entering kindergarten.

Autism Spectrum Therapies (AST), one of the leading national providers of interventions for children with autism, is expanding its services in Washington to include the AST Learning Center in Bellevue. The center will provide early intervention and after school programs to kids ages 18 months to 8 years old, utilizing evidence-based practices in a fun environment - so children enjoy learning.

AST’s Clinical Director for Bellevue, Shana Huizenga shared, “Parents have expressed the need for services that can augment their in-home ABA. The Learning Center enables us to fill this need and also allows us to support younger kids in gaining many of the necessary skills for entering kindergarten and general education settings.”

“From the very beginning we have had one objective, to provide individualized programs that meet the needs of each unique client and their family. Our AST Learning Centers have been really valuable to the communities we serve, and I am thrilled that we can fill this need for the families of Greater Seattle.”

The AST Learning Center uses the principles of Verbal Behavior (VB) and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) to support kids with goals such as improving communication, self help and making friends. Programs are available year-round with both individual and small group instruction and with each child receiving one-to-one support from a highly trained behavior interventionist.

The AST Learning Center is located at 12729 Northup Way, Suite 9 Bellevue, WA 98005. AST also provides services in Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, New Mexico and Michigan.

About Autism:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 1 in 68 children is on the autism spectrum. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication, as well as unique abilities.

About Autism Spectrum Therapies:

Autism Spectrum Therapies (AST) is committed to helping children succeed in school and in life. Rooted in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), the strongest and broadest evidence-based approach, AST offers the most clinically appropriate and effective services within a family-friendly environment to infants, children and adults. Working in families’ homes, communities, and schools, AST addresses all developmental needs, including language development, social skills, and building independence across the lifespan. Employing the finest clinicians, including an unmatched number of Ph.D.’s (10 and growing) and over 90 Board Certified Behavior Analysts, AST continues to grow nationally in applied clinical and research communities. Explore AST’s website at http://www.autismtherapies.com and discover how Autism Spectrum Therapies is helping individuals with autism achieve their full potential.

AST is part of the Learn It family of companies. Learn more about these companies at http://www.learnitsystems.com/family