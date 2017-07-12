LightSong Releases an Audio Set of Ancient Healing Tools

It is based in a belief that human beings are beautiful, intense and creative energy systems, who broadcast energy consistently day and night.

LightSong School of 21st Century Shamanism and Energy Medicine (“LightSong”), a Portland, Oregon-based organization dedicated to the cultivation of thriving, interlaced communities of well beings, announced today an audio release of ancient shamanic healing rituals packaged into a set of guided meditations.

The groundbreaking audio set, which is entitled “Awaken, Unburden, Create,” is created by Lightsong’s founder and acclaimed Shamanic practitioner and teacher Jan Engels-Smith.

With enthusiasm, clarity, care and skill, Engels-Smith guides listeners in a process of renewal. The meditation contains three sections, including:

The Brilliance of You: Finding, experiencing, and feeling one’s own brilliance. Many people are so out of touch with their own true self, their own radiance and brilliance that they have no idea what the true self actually feels like. The Brilliance of You is designed to discover this feeling. Once the feeling is “re- membered”, learning how to live from this place of brilliance will become easier.

Reclaiming your Divine Essence: This meditation is designed to bring back the pieces of a person that have been lost, taken or given away. Through individual experiences- usually some sort of trauma- a person loses part of them self. In psychology, it is called “disassociation.” Basically, it is a survival mechanism to withstand the pain of a traumatic or intensely uncomfortable situation. What psychology does not ask is where the lost part goes and how one gets it back. A void then exists in that person’s divine essence. This meditation assists in retrieving lost puzzle pieces, bringing about a wholeness of true self and divine essence.

Dream a New Dream: Most people are living out a creation of what they don’t want. Remember that people are energy broadcasting towers and are creating with every thought, word, action and belief. It is all being broadcasted. In fact, most people are creating more of what they don’t want instead of what they do want because the don’ts get most of their energy. Manifesting is a cumulative thing: Whatever gets the most energy will win.

“I have worked with this meditation since 1994. It has evolved throughout the years as I have grown to understand the essence of being well spiritually, emotionally, mentally and physically. It is a powerful guided imagery that has brought amazing results to many. It is based in a belief that human beings are beautiful, intense and creative energy systems, who broadcast energy consistently day and night.,” commented Ms. Engels-Smith. “This audio set finally makes these ancient healing tools available to a global audience.”

More information on LightSong’s new audio set “Awaken, Unburden, Create”, which is available in CD and digital formats, is available at http://lightsong.net/products/cd-awakenunburdencreate.

For all other details including student inquiries and media requests, contact jan(at)lightsong(dot)net.

About LightSong School of 21st Century Shamanism and Energy Healing

Led by its founder and acclaimed Shamanic practitioner and teacher Jan Engels-Smith, LightSong School of 21st Century Shamanism and Energy Medicine is dedicated to the cultivation of thriving, interlaced communities of well beings through the exploration and practice of shamanism and alternative energy medicine. The school offers the first accredited energy medicine curriculum of its kind, including a program for students seeking their Doctorate degree in Shamanism (Sh.D.). Learn more at http://www.LightSong.net.