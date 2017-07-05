iLumi Solutions, one of the fastest growing Internet of Things (IoT) networking companies, is pleased to announce Founder & CEO Corey Egan has been named a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in the Southwest region. Now in its 31st year, the awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

“As an entrepreneur, I am always focused on the path ahead, but this award is a welcome opportunity to reflect and recognize what our team has accomplished.” Egan continues, “I am honored and grateful to receive this recognition from EY and be included in the ranks with some amazing and thoughtful leaders within our community.”

Egan founded iLumi Solutions in 2011 with cofounder and classmate Swapnil Bora. The company originated from a winning Business Plan competition at UT Dallas during the two’s graduate studies in business. Since then, Egan has piloted ilumi from academic startup to an internationally recognized brand with retail placement in Best Buy, Home Depot, and Amazon stores. In 2014, Egan and cofounder Bora also received national attention when they appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank and received an investment from Mark Cuban.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes business leaders in over 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18.

