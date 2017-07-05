President of Dynamic Blending Specialists, Jordan Erskine states, “It’s a great honor to be a finalist for such an important award. We strive every day to innovate and disrupt this industry and this award would prove we are on the right track.”

Independent Cosmetic Manufacturers and Distributors (ICMAD), a nonprofit trade association designed to support innovative cosmetic companies in the ever-evolving, endlessly competitive cosmetics industry, has recognized Dynamic Blending Specialists as a nominee for this year's CITY Awards. The CITY awards recognize both long-established and start-up brands to boost their visibility in front of industry influencers.

All CITY Award winners will be celebrated for their innovative products, creative package designs, and effective marketing campaigns, at the ICMAD-sponsored dinner on July 10, 2017, hosted at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada during Cosmoprof North America.

Cosmoprof North America is considered the ultimate launching pad for new brands and the beauty industry, providing a unique opportunity to introduce new products, packaging, distribution channels, and marketing innvoations. The largest and most awarded B2B beauty industry event in the Americas, Cosmoprof North America is the definitive networking event for every facet of the international beauty industry.

CITY Award nominee Dynamic Blending Specialists is the only full-service turnkey manufacturing solution that works with businesses of all shapes and sizes. Offering a low minimum order quantity of 1,000 units, while other companies require orders of 50,000, DBS firmly believes that every company deserves the chance to become the next big name in the cosmetics and beauty industry, regardless of their current size and quantity needs. Dynamic Blending Specialists collaborate with their clients every step of the way in their journey to cosmetic product creation. The DBS team of expert cosmetic chemists are leaders in the industry for skin care, hair care, body care, men’s grooming, natural/organic products, oral care and more.

