Colerain Apartments Prospering with a purpose!

The Capital 8 Group purchased another two real estate multifamily assets in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Woodland Village and Colerain Crossing are well positioned for The Capital 8 Group business model. Both of these properties fit nicely into Capital 8's Impact business model. First by reducing the environmental foot print, their immediate plan is to introduce water conservation applications and replace outdated boiler systems with new much more energy efficient ones. Once accomplishing these items, The Capital 8 group is moving forward positively impacting the tenants with new business center, updated playground, updated laundry center, updating the units, and adding a multi-functional BBQ area, creating a socially engaging environment for the tenants.

The Capital 8 Group, headed by co-founders Shari Kissee and Jeff Kissee, gives high returns to their Investing Partners through their disciplined Impact Business Model. Because of this model, Capital 8 Group has been invited to speak and talk about their model at multiple venues through out the U.S. The Capital 8 Group's founder, Jeff Kissee, stated that the purchase of these two properties will be a great addition and nice challenge to reduce the environmental footprint in energy consumption and minimize water consumption at both communities. It is just a matter of implementing our systems with a disciplined approach moving forward. This is truly an exciting time to be able to see the end results and see the positive impact we have on the communities and tenants as a whole.