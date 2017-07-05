KnowBe4’s Record Performance in Q2 2017 Signals Accelerated Demand

KnowBe4's Growth Accelerates for Q2 2017

KnowBe4, provider of the most popular platform for security awareness training and simulated phishing attacks, continues its mission to reduce the amount of human error causing data breaches and ransomware infections. The company today announced record results for its Q2 2017, increasing sales growth 232 percent over Q2, 2016.

This marks the 17th-straight quarter of growth, driven by a continually increasing demand for its new-school approach to security awareness training. This exceptional growth and company expansion has been supported by its continued innovation and development of effective ways to turn employees into a “‘human firewall” that can recognize and avoid cyber threats, thereby reducing risk.

“We’ve had an exceptionally strong quarter, due to the continued demand for our new-school approach to security awareness training.” said KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman. “The harm from phishing attacks, CEO fraud, ransomware and other forms of social engineering pose can be substantial, costing the economy billions of dollars. CISOs and IT managers understand these threats and recognize the effectiveness of the KnowBe4 platform to help them reduce human error and improve their overall security posture.”

The cybersecurity market continues to grow. Steve Morgan, founder, and editor-in-chief at Cybersecurity Ventures, estimates security awareness training will become a multibillion-dollar industry in 2017. Additionally, Morgan further projects that by 2021 Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations will consider security awareness training as “fundamental” to their cyber-defense strategies, with small businesses following shortly thereafter.

Sjouwerman noted, “Cyber criminals are furiously innovating and now combine multiple threat vectors in their attempts to hack humans. By providing engaging security awareness training and deploying simulated phishing attacks to their employee base, KnowBe4’s subscribers are making sure their last line of defense, their employees, is as strong as possible.”

KnowBe4’s recent notable company milestones include:



Highest sales ever recorded, increasing overall sales by 232 percent YoY, with a large portion coming in from accelerated enterprise sales growth;

Bringing a total number of customers to 11,000, gaining over 1,000 customers in June alone.

Release of several new training improvements and a new Weak Password Test.

Recent industry accolades and awards include:



# 3 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures (large-company category)

Move to #6 from #38 in the Cybersecurity 500

Tampa Bay Times No.1 Midsize Best Place To Work 2017

Tampa Bay Business Journal’s #1 Top Workplace

· Vice President of Channel, Tish Williams, recognized as one of CRN’s 2017 Women of the Channel

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s most popular integrated new school security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 11,000 organizations worldwide. Founded by data and IT security expert Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness of ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to security awareness training. Kevin Mitnick, internationally recognized computer security expert, and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer helped design KnowBe4’s training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Thousands of organizations trust KnowBe4 to mobilize their end-users as the last line of corporate IT defense.

Number 139 on the 2016 Inc 500 list, #50 on 2016 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and #6 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is based in Tampa Bay, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.knowbe4.com and follow Stu on Twitter at @StuAllard.