Sawdust, Spangles and Dreams! “The circus ring is a circle ...a symbol of unity. It is continuous - it has no beginning, it has no end. The circus is evolving. It is up to us to pick up the torch to reignite the fire of wonder & awe and fan that spark into the future of the circus."

SAWDUST & SPANGLES AND DREAMS!

A Red-Letter Retinue of Ringling Performers, A Titanic Three-Day Reunion,

And One Prestigious Performance -- July 22 at CIRCUS WORLD in Baraboo, WI

(Performers Have Until July 9 to Register to Be Part of This Historic Show)

Ladies and gentlemen, children (and performers) of all ages -- please direct your attention to Baraboo, Wisconsin, where a remarkable reunion of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey performers and personnel will colorfully convene July 21 through 23.

The RBBB Homecoming will be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of circus – an unprecedented acclamation of the art form, its living legacy and its phenomenal future. While Ringling Bros. may have recently held its final performance, circus remains rousingly relevant all over the world -- especially in Baraboo, home of the original Ringling brothers as well as to Circus World, the International Clown Hall of Fame, the Al. Ringling Theater, and the Al. Ringling Mansion.

The three-day celebration of circus spirit – and everything Ringling-related -- will be highlighted by a one-time-only performance on July 22: SAWDUST & SPANGLES AND DREAMS!, directed by Steve Smith, San Francisco Circus Center’s Creative Director, and former Dean of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College.

“As we gather in Historic Baraboo to celebrate and share memories of our time with the Greatest Show On Earth™, we also know this is not the end of the road, but an opportunity to pave a new one,” said Smith. “The circus ring is a circle...a symbol of unity. It is continuous - it has no beginning, it has no end. The circus is evolving. It is up to us to pick up the torch that has traveled across time and through the ages; to dust it off; to reignite the fire of wonder & awe and then fan that spark into an unquenchable flame that is the future of the circus.”

This 90-minute spectacle of sensation will showcase: Cavorting Canines, Juggling Geniuses, Aerial Artistry, A Dynamic Display of Dancing Divas, A Comedic Cavalcade of Cacophonous Clowns, Astonishing Acrobatics, Celebrated Singing Ringmasters, Animal Antics!

Tickets for this peerless performance can be purchased online at http://alringling.org/ and proceeds will benefit the Circus Traveling Show Retirement Project & Showpeople’s Winter Quarters, as well as International Clown Hall of Fame, the Al. Ringling Theatre and Circus World.

Other RBBB Homecoming events include performances, concerts, tours, films and social gatherings offered each day and evening at the city’s premier circus attractions: Circus World, the International Clown Hall of Fame, Al. Ringling Theatre, Al. Ringling Mansion and Ringling House Bed & Breakfast. Explore the full schedule of Circus Homecoming events by visiting http://www.circusworldbaraboo.org.

# # #

For more information about the Circus Homecoming, or to arrange interviews and coverage contact Barbara Pflughaupt, BP Media Relations, (212) 707-8181.