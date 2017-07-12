Hays Academy Student and Instructor Honored at Wella NATVA Awards

Hays Academy of Hair Design

Hays Academy of Hair Design in Kansas is pleased to announce that a Hays Academy student and an instructor have advanced to the final round of the prestigious Wella Professionals North American TrendVision Awards (NATVA), to be held in Los Angeles on July 23, 2017. Instructor Ashley Paulson of the Salina Campus will represent Hays Academy in the USA Creative Vision category, while Haley Vondracek of the Hays Campus is competing in the USA Student category. In addition, instructor Dana Simoneau placed first in the Chicago Regional, winning an all-expenses paid trip to watch Ashley and Haley compete in the finals.

About NATVA

The TrendVision Award competition is globally recognized as a true platform for creativity, casting a spotlight on the most masterful professionals and students in the industry. The Color Vision category focuses on color work, while the Creative Vision category focuses on cut and style. The Student category encompasses both. Grand prizes include participation in a global event, a magazine photo shoot, and a spot on a New York Fashion Week Team.

About Hays Academy

Hays Academy of Hair Design in Kansas offers cosmetology and nail technician courses to prepare students for a successful career in the beauty industry. The school also offers salon services including hair services, nail treatments, facials, and waxing services.

Hays Academy has two campuses in Kansas:

Hays Academy - Hays Campus

1214 E 27th St, Hays, KS 67601

(785) 628-6624

Hays Academy - Salina Campus

115 S 5th St, Salina, KS 67401

(785) 833-2280

For more information, visit the website at http://haysacademy.edu.